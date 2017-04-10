Jakarta police investigate acid attack against Novel Baswedan

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Jakarta Police has investigated the acid attack against Novel Baswedan, a senior investigator of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).



"The Jakarta Police has collected information about the chemical material used by the perpetrator," National Police spokesman Inspector General Boy Rafli stated here on Tuesday.



He condemned the attack against Baswedan. The attack was a form of intimidation against the anti-graft body.



"The police will investigate the incident comprehensively," he remarked.



The police are examining the evidence in the laboratory to ascertain the type and composition of the liquid.



"It is being checked in the lab," he stated.



Baswedan was attacked with a noxious substance while on his way home after performing morning prayers in a mosque near his house in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, on Tuesday.



The acid injured part of his face and eyes.



He is being treated in Mitra Keluarga Hospital in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta.



He has led the investigations into several high-profile cases, such as those related to the procurement of driving simulators and the Hambalang case.



He is now leading the investigation into the e-ID embezzlement case, which involves several House members and high-ranking government officials.(*)