Parliament performance to be affected by Novanto ban: Council of ethics

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The decision of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) banning Parliament Speaker Setya Novanto from leaving the country would negatively affect the House performance at least in inter-parliamentary relations between a number of countries, a leading lawmaker said.



"I think it is very disruptive considering the position of Setya Novanto as House Speaker in connection with the inter-parliamentary relations of a number of countries, but I think it is something to do with the legal cases being handled by KPK involving Novanto," Deputy Chairman of the Houses Council of Ethics (MKD)a Sarifudin Sudding said here on Tuesday.



He said MKD has not received information about Novanto being banned from leaving the country, but, he added, MKD respects the law enforcement steps by KPK.



He said MKD would hold an internal meeting and it has been agreed that the process must be in line with the MKD procedure. "If it was decided that Novanto was a suspect and the court has issued its verdict, MKD would decide what to do with Novanto," he said .



The lawmaker of the Hanura party said the electronic identity card (e-ID) case is already in the hand of law enforcement agency, MKD, therefore, would follow the principle of presumption of innocence.



KPK bans Novanto from leaving the country as he is an important witness in the investigation of Andi Narogong, a suspect in the big corruption case in the procurement of e-ID cards involving trillions of rupiahs in state fund, KPK chairman, Agus Raharjo said .



Agus said Novanto would not be allowed to leave the country for six months, but it does not necessarily mean that he would be named a suspect.



Observers said the ban signaled that Novanto would be named a suspect as all banned by KPK from leaving the country would finally named suspect.



Novanto was among a number of leading figures implicated in the corruption case including former home affairs minister Gamawan Fauzi, Law and Human Right Minister Yasonna Laoly, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo.



The prosecutor in the first session of the court on the case with two suspects former senior officials of the Home Affairs Ministry, read his indictment implicating more than 50 lawmakers and former lawmakers as recipients of a share of the embezzled fund.(*)