Terror attack will not deter fight against corruption: KPK

Yogyakarta (ANTARA News) - The act of terror against a senior investigator of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) will not deter the commission in its fight against corruption, according to Deputy Chairman of KPK Basaria Panjaitan.



"There is no feeling of fear or dismay. Anything that happened today will not deter the KPKs efforts to eradicate corruption," Basaria noted on the sidelines of a seminar on anti-corruption here, Tuesday.



He expressed hope that the police would be able to uncover the perpetrators behind the attack on senior investigator Novel Baswedan. However, he chose to not speculate on the motive behind the attack, saying that the case has been handled by the police.



"We are awaiting the result of the investigation. Hopefully, in the next few days, we would be able to uncover this case," he remarked.



Following the incident, he added, the anti-graft commission will evaluate the security mechanism for its investigators.



"Of course, we will evaluate it whether we need to tighten security. We will evaluate this," he reiterated.



According to Basaria, all investigators of the KPK have been armed to protect themselves from possible attack.



However, not all investigators are willing to carry firearms.



"KPK investigators are armed, but some are not willing to carry firearms. We provide the arms," he said.



Baswedan was left with severe burns on his face after he was attacked with hydrochloric acid while on his way home after performing morning prayers in a mosque near his house in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, on Tuesday. He was rushed to the Mitra Keluarga Hospital in Kelapa Gading to receive medical treatment.



As one of the KPKs top investigators, Baswedan led the investigations into several high-profile cases, such as those related to the procurement of driving simulators and the construction of the Hambalang sports complex.



Baswedan is currently leading the investigation into the e-ID embezzlement case, which implicates several House members and high-ranking government officials.(*)