Papua releases export containers to China
16 minutes ago | 54 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Papua provincial government, facilitated by the Indonesian ship management PT. Pelindo IV, has released 100 containers of forest products to China.
President Director of PT Pelindo IV, Doso Agung, said in a statement received by ANTARA here on Tuesday that the exported containers released by the Governor of Papua, Lukas Enembe, along with the Board of Directors of Pelindo IV, is expected to bring in a revenue to Rp20 billion (or about US$1.5 million).
Doso stated that Pelindo IV will continue to carry direct export to transport Papua's commodity crops to a number of countries.
"Direct export is expected to stimulate the economy in regions where the Pelindo IV operates. We will boost the direct exports, particularly in the ports managed by Pelindo IV," he noted, adding that the Papua provincial administration will provide ships from Australia to open seaweed markets.
The release event was followed by a groundbreaking of the Jayapura seaport extension development in order to increase the capacity of the port.
Enembe appreciated Pelindo IV for engaging in direct overseas export.
Lukas hoped the direct export will immediately open up overseas market for Papuas commodities, and the area can attract investors.
He also hoped that the direct export would not only include forest products but also other commodities in Papua such as coffee, cocoa, and fisheries.(*)
