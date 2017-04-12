Attacked investigator Baswedan taken to Singapore for medical treatment

A senior investigator of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Novel Baswedan arrive to undergo treatment in hospital Jakarta Eye Center, Jakarta, Tuesday (April 11, 2017). (ANTARA/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Novel Baswedan, a senior investigator of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), has been taken to Singapore for medical treatment after being attacked by two men who hurled acid on him on Tuesday morning.



"I accompany him to Singapore. Please pray for him," Taufik Baswedan, the brother of Novel, confirmed here, Wednesday.



Baswedan was attacked by two motorcyclists near his home after performing a Fajr, or Dawn, prayer at a mosque nearby. The attackers hurled acid on his face that injured his eyes, particularly the left eye.



He was rushed to Mitra Keluarga in Kelapa Gading and later moved to the Jakarta Eye Center for receiving intensive medical treatment.



The police are still on the lookout for the attackers and found a cup on the scene.



Baswedan, who is currently handling high-profile corruption cases, has been frequently terrorized and attacked.



In 2016, he was hit by a car while driving a motorcycle on his way to the KPK building.



The retired policeman had also been criminalized and named a suspect in a maltreatment case in Bengkulu in 2015.



In 2012, his motorcycle was seriously damaged after being attacked by supporters of Amran Batalipu, the former district head of Buol, who is now in prison for corruption.



Among the corruption cases being currently handled by Baswedan are the mega corruption case of e-ID card project allegedly involving prominent politicians, Jakarta Bay reclamation project corruption case, and Sumber Waras Hospital corruption case.



Meanwhile, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has condemned the acid attack on Baswedan, saying it was a brutal criminal act.



"It is a brutal act. I condemn it in the strongest terms, and I order the national police chief to find those responsible," he informed journalists at the State Palace here Tuesday.



The head of state noted that such acts of crime should not recur against any integrated investigators of the graft body, and they must continue to work in high spirits.



Following this incident, President Widodo has also called on the KPK investigators to remain cautious and alert.



(Reported by Desca Lidya Natalia/Uu.F001/INE/KR-BSR/O001)