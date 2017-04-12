Indonesian military offers professional protection for KPK investigators

The Indonesian Military (TNI) chief General Gatot Nurmantyo. (ANTARA/Saptono)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian Military (TNI) chief General Gatot Nurmantyo said TNI has prepared its soldiers if needed to provide round the clock professional protection for the investigators of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).



"Coordination has been made on request for guarding. It needs only implementation," the general said after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between TNI and the Ministry for Rural and Development of Backward Areas here on Wednesday.



Gatot did not specify the protection offered, saying "I will provide the best soldiers. I would not give names. They would work without everybody to see. The number is dependent on requirement."



The offer came after the incident when a leading and senior KPK investigator Novel Baswedan was sprayed by unknown persons with hydrochloric acid on Tuesday.



Novel was on his way home from morning prayer at a mosque in Kelapa Gading when two persons wearing helmet on a motorbike sprayed the strong liquid on him.



The liquid hit Novel on the face and eyes that he was forced to undergo medical treatment for his eyes at a local hospital. Later he was flown to Singapore for the further treatment of his eyes.



The incident drew public condemnation of the perpetrators, believed to have link with a big corruption case being handled by KPK.



Novel is one of the investigators of the electronic identity card (e-ID card) corruption case involving trillions of rupiahs of state fund.



More than 50 lawmakers and former lawmakers, former Home Affairs Minister Gamawam Fauzi, Law and Human Right Minister Yanonna Laoly, House Speaker Setya Novanto and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo were implicated in the case with suspects two former senior officials of the Home Affairs Ministry.

(Uu.H-ASG/O001)