VP Kalla inaugurates IMERI
51 minutes ago | 171 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President M. Jusuf Kalla inaugurated the Indonesian Medical Education and Research Institute (IMERI) on Wednesday.
Managed by University of Indonesias Faculty of Medicine, IMERI is a leading innovation in medical education and research for health services and a better quality of life.
The vice president was present at the Salemba campus of the University of Indonesia (UI) to inaugurate the IMERI in the company of Research, Technology and Higher Education Minister Muhammad Nasir, UI Rector Professor Muhammad Anis, and the dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Ratna Sitompul.
"The concept of establishing the Indonesian Medical Education and Research Institute is in line with the Nawacita Program of President Joko Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla, particularly in terms of enhancing the resilience and independence of Indonesia in the field of health," Muhammad Anis said.
According to him, the construction of MERI building and its facilities started in 2014 with funds from the Islamic Development Bak (IDB) with the collaboration of UI and Sebelas Maret University Hospital in Solo, Central Java; and Andalas University Hospital in Padang, West Sumatra.
IMERI has 12 clusters of research, two clusters of education, three research supporting clusters, and three clusters of educational facilities that can be used by researchers in medicine and health at home and abroad.
(Uu.O001/INE/KR-BSR)
Managed by University of Indonesias Faculty of Medicine, IMERI is a leading innovation in medical education and research for health services and a better quality of life.
The vice president was present at the Salemba campus of the University of Indonesia (UI) to inaugurate the IMERI in the company of Research, Technology and Higher Education Minister Muhammad Nasir, UI Rector Professor Muhammad Anis, and the dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Ratna Sitompul.
"The concept of establishing the Indonesian Medical Education and Research Institute is in line with the Nawacita Program of President Joko Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla, particularly in terms of enhancing the resilience and independence of Indonesia in the field of health," Muhammad Anis said.
According to him, the construction of MERI building and its facilities started in 2014 with funds from the Islamic Development Bak (IDB) with the collaboration of UI and Sebelas Maret University Hospital in Solo, Central Java; and Andalas University Hospital in Padang, West Sumatra.
IMERI has 12 clusters of research, two clusters of education, three research supporting clusters, and three clusters of educational facilities that can be used by researchers in medicine and health at home and abroad.
(Uu.O001/INE/KR-BSR)
Latest News
- Jakarta police to anticipate terrorist attacks 42 minutes ago
- Indonesian BNPT, PPATK cooperate to prevent terrorism financing 47 minutes ago
- VP Kalla inaugurates IMERI 51 minutes ago
- Indonesian military offers professional protection for KPK investigators 59 minutes ago
- Attacked investigator Baswedan taken to Singapore for medical treatment 1 hour ago
- Sarawak deports 400 Indonesian migrant workers since January 1 hour ago
- Kediri sends personnel to help evacuate Nganjuk landslide victims 1 hour ago
- Terror attack will not deter fight against corruption: KPK 12 hours ago