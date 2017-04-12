VP Kalla inaugurates IMERI

Vice President M. Jusuf Kalla (JK). (ANTARA/Setpres-Rusman)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President M. Jusuf Kalla inaugurated the Indonesian Medical Education and Research Institute (IMERI) on Wednesday.



Managed by University of Indonesias Faculty of Medicine, IMERI is a leading innovation in medical education and research for health services and a better quality of life.



The vice president was present at the Salemba campus of the University of Indonesia (UI) to inaugurate the IMERI in the company of Research, Technology and Higher Education Minister Muhammad Nasir, UI Rector Professor Muhammad Anis, and the dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Ratna Sitompul.



"The concept of establishing the Indonesian Medical Education and Research Institute is in line with the Nawacita Program of President Joko Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla, particularly in terms of enhancing the resilience and independence of Indonesia in the field of health," Muhammad Anis said.



According to him, the construction of MERI building and its facilities started in 2014 with funds from the Islamic Development Bak (IDB) with the collaboration of UI and Sebelas Maret University Hospital in Solo, Central Java; and Andalas University Hospital in Padang, West Sumatra.



IMERI has 12 clusters of research, two clusters of education, three research supporting clusters, and three clusters of educational facilities that can be used by researchers in medicine and health at home and abroad.

