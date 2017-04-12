Indonesian BNPT, PPATK cooperate to prevent terrorism financing

Head of BNPT Police Commissioner General Suhardi Alius. (ANTARA/Yudhi Mahatma)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) and the Financial Transactions Analysis and Reporting Center (PPATK) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen efforts to prevent and eradicate terrorism financing.



"In dealing with the financing of terrorism, we do need the help of the PPATK," Head of BNPT Police Commissioner General Suhardi Alius stated during the MoU signing event in Jakarta on Wednesday.



He noted that terrorists currently took advantage of technological developments, such as the virtual payment gateway Paypal, to fund their terror activities.



Hence, it must be prevented, so that the funds do not flow for terrorist activities, he emphasized.



PPATK Head Kiagus Ahmad Badaruddin remarked that the center has made steady efforts to study and analyze financial transactions. The institution will track every financial transaction flow that is allegedly linked to terrorist activities.



He pointed out that the relationship between the relevant agencies in preventing and combating terrorism has, so far, been sound and merely required the inking of a MoU to regulate the scheme of information exchange.



The partnership covers several areas, including the exchange of information, educational training, and the development of information technology, he added.



(Reported by Rangga Pandu Asmara Jingga/Uu.M052/INE/KR-BSR/O001)