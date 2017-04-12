Jakarta police to anticipate terrorist attacks

The Jakarta Police Chief Inspector General M. Iriawan. (ANTARA/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta, April 12 (Antara) - Jakarta Police Chief Inspector General M. Iriawan has passed order for closer watch around the city police headquarters to forestall terror attacks.



The police command headquarters, regional and district police command offices have to be tightly guarded, Iriawan said here on Wednesday.



"It is getting obvious that police have been the main targets of terrorists lately, he said pointing to recent terrorist attacks on police offices in Tuban and Banymas in East Java.



Police shot dead and arrested terrorist suspects in the two incidents in exchanges of fires.



"I do not want any one of my officers in Jakarta caught off guard and got killed," Iriawan said.



He said the terrorist attack in Banyumas was almost the same in method as terrorist attac on police command office in the Central Java city of Solo in 2016.



He told his officers to prepare the necessary equipment to face any terrorist threat , saying, "I want to warn traffic police officers to remain on the alert against unexpected attack by terrorists," he said.

(Uu.H-ASG/O001)