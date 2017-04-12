Jakarta police to anticipate terrorist attacks
42 minutes ago | 172 Views
Jakarta, April 12 (Antara) - Jakarta Police Chief Inspector General M. Iriawan has passed order for closer watch around the city police headquarters to forestall terror attacks.
The police command headquarters, regional and district police command offices have to be tightly guarded, Iriawan said here on Wednesday.
"It is getting obvious that police have been the main targets of terrorists lately, he said pointing to recent terrorist attacks on police offices in Tuban and Banymas in East Java.
Police shot dead and arrested terrorist suspects in the two incidents in exchanges of fires.
"I do not want any one of my officers in Jakarta caught off guard and got killed," Iriawan said.
He said the terrorist attack in Banyumas was almost the same in method as terrorist attac on police command office in the Central Java city of Solo in 2016.
He told his officers to prepare the necessary equipment to face any terrorist threat , saying, "I want to warn traffic police officers to remain on the alert against unexpected attack by terrorists," he said.
(Uu.H-ASG/O001)
The police command headquarters, regional and district police command offices have to be tightly guarded, Iriawan said here on Wednesday.
"It is getting obvious that police have been the main targets of terrorists lately, he said pointing to recent terrorist attacks on police offices in Tuban and Banymas in East Java.
Police shot dead and arrested terrorist suspects in the two incidents in exchanges of fires.
"I do not want any one of my officers in Jakarta caught off guard and got killed," Iriawan said.
He said the terrorist attack in Banyumas was almost the same in method as terrorist attac on police command office in the Central Java city of Solo in 2016.
He told his officers to prepare the necessary equipment to face any terrorist threat , saying, "I want to warn traffic police officers to remain on the alert against unexpected attack by terrorists," he said.
(Uu.H-ASG/O001)
Latest News
- Jakarta police to anticipate terrorist attacks 42 minutes ago
- Indonesian BNPT, PPATK cooperate to prevent terrorism financing 47 minutes ago
- VP Kalla inaugurates IMERI 51 minutes ago
- Indonesian military offers professional protection for KPK investigators 59 minutes ago
- Attacked investigator Baswedan taken to Singapore for medical treatment 1 hour ago
- Sarawak deports 400 Indonesian migrant workers since January 1 hour ago
- Kediri sends personnel to help evacuate Nganjuk landslide victims 1 hour ago
- Terror attack will not deter fight against corruption: KPK 12 hours ago