Angolan President Jose Santos sends letter to President Joko Widodo
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Angolas President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has sent a letter to President Joko Widodo that was delivered by Foreign Minister Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti through Vice President Jusuf Kalla at a meeting here on Wednesday.
"I have brought a letter from my president for the honorable Indonesian president that was received by the honorable vice president," Chikoti stated at the office of the vice president after the meeting.
President Santos letter was handed over to Vice President Kalla, as President Joko Widodo was in West Java for a working visit.
"The letter demonstrates our keenness to consolidate relations between the two countries leaders to strengthen cooperation between Angola and Indonesia," he noted.
During the meeting with Vice President Kalla, Chikoti also conveyed that Angola has, so far, exported oil and steel to Indonesia and, on the other hand, imported Indonesian palm oil and chemical products.
"Angola, however, wishes to develop its economy through agriculture and industry, and hence, we wish to take a cue from Indonesia," he noted.
He said he had met Indonesian Minister of Industry Airlangga Hartarto and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry during a meeting between Angolan and Indonesian businessmen.
"In the near future, an Indonesian delegation will visit Angola, and we will send several university students to Indonesia to work in the field of engineering where they may learn about production transformation and marketing or exports," he noted.
On Tuesday, the Angolan minister and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi signed a memorandum of understanding on offering visa-free facility to holders of diplomatic and official passports as well as cooperation in the economic, scientific, technical, cultural, and political consultation fields.(*)
