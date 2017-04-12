KPK questions 10 witnesses in e-ID card corruption case

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) here on Wednesday questioned 10 witnesses in the graft case on the procurement of electronic identity (e-ID) card project for 2011-2012.



"The 10 witnesses for the suspect Andi Agustinus (AA) were questioned," KPK Spokesman Febri Diansyah said in Jakarta on Wednesday.



The witnesses were Deddy Supriyadi (former finance, human resource and public department of state-owned print firm/PNRI), Isnu Edhi Wijaya (former president director of PNRI), Johannes Richard Tanjaya (president director of AXA Finance/former director of PT Java Trade Utama), and two private company employees, namely Junaidi Adinata and Katik Utomo.



The other witnesses were housewife Lisa Murniati Lesmana, businessman Suhendra Hadisuwarsa, IT consultant of PT Inotech/IT staff of PT RFID Indonesia Evi Andi Noor Halim, and two private company employees, namely Toga Harahap and Yimmy Iskandar Tedjsusila.



In Wednesdays court hearing, KPK presented the evidence regarding the misappropriation that took place in the e-ID card procurement project.



Diansyah stated that the primary lines of the case were the budget planning information that it had disclosed in the previous court sessions, and the second one was the projects procurement stage.



"We will start with providing evidence. The public prosecutor will begin to disclose indications of deviation that took place in the procurement process. Of course, there will still be other actors who would be allegedly involved from keeping guard on the budget till the implementation of the e-ID card project," Diansyah noted.



The suspects in this case are former director general of Population and Civil Records (Dukcapil) of the Ministry of House Affairs Irman and former planning bureau chief at the Dukcapil of the Ministry of Home Affairs Sugiharto.



Irman and Sugiharto are charged with Article 2 point (1) on Article 3 Law No. 31 Year of 1999 as amended by Law No. 20 Year of 2001 on Corruption Elimination in conjunction with Article 55 point (1) ke-1 of Criminal Code.



The suspects charged with these articles are liable to a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and a maximum fine of Rp1billion.



The KPK has also named other suspects, including businessman Andi Agustinue alias Andi Narogong and former Commission II member of the House of Representatives (DPR) for 2009-2014 of the Hanura Party faction, Miryam S Haryani.



Andi is charged with Article 2 point (1) on Article 3 Law No. 31 year of 1999 as amended by Law No. 20 Year of 2001 on Corruption Elimination in conjunction of Article 55 point (1) ke-1 of the Criminal Code.



The suspects charged with these articles are liable to a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and a maximum fine of Rp1 billion.



Haryani is meanwhile charged with Article 22 in conjunction with Article 35 Law No. 31 Year of 1999 as amended by Law No. 20 Year of 2001 on Corruption Elimination. It carries a maximum penalty of 12 years in jail and a maximum fine of Rp600 million.



The e-ID card project was worth Rp5.95 trillion and was believed to have incurred a loss of Rp2.3 trillion to the state.(*)