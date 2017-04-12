Court to hear evidences in Siti Aisyah`s trial

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The court session for the Kim Jong Nam murder case involving Indonesian national Siti Aisyah on Thursday, April 13, in Malaysia will be held to listen to proofs and evidences presented by the prosecutor.



"Tomorrow, the court session will be held to only hear the evidences that strengthen the prosecution side, and the judge will review those proofs before deciding whether it should brought to the High Court," Head of the Indonesian Protection Team and Indonesian Law Body of the Foreign Ministry Lalu Muhammad Iqbal noted in a text message in Jakarta on Wednesday.



The lawyer, along with the Indonesian Protection Team from the Indonesian Embassy and Foreign Ministry, will accompany Aisyah in court, Iqbal remarked.



Iqbal stated that the team of lawyers appointed to accompany Aisyah will not contest the charges in court tomorrow.



"The defense will present its side in the High Court," Iqbal pointed out.



Aisyah became the defendant in the murder case of King Jong Nam, a relative of North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and will appear for the second time in the Magistrate Court in Sepang, Kuala Lumpur, on Thursday, Apr 13.



At the Magistrate Court in Sepang on Mar 1, Aisyah and a Vietnamese citizen Doan Thi Huong were accused of the murder of Kim Jong Nam.



At the indictment reading in the Magistrate Court, both were accused of murdering Jong Nam and were charged under law Section 32 Kanun Keseksaan or regarding planned murder along with Section 34 from the same law and could face a maximum of death penalty if convicted.



The police have accused Aisyah, one of the two women suspects, of smearing Jong Nams face with a deadly poisonous chemical on Feb 13.



Aisyah was arrested three days after the incident.



While speaking to the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Aisyah said she was paid 400 ringgit to take part in a show that she believed was a prank reality show. Aisyah also thought that the chemical used was merely baby oil.(*)