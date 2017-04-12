President uses social media to stay abreast of public`s needs

Bandung, West Java (ANTARA News) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has admitted to using social media platforms to stay abreast of the trends in social development among Indonesians.



"For communicating with people, I always check what is on social media, especially at midnight, or when I am in my car," the president stated after overseeing the Cihampelas Terrace, Bandung, West Java, on Wednesday.



The president said he was aware of the students in Bengkayang Town, West Kalimantan, who had sought assistance from him in the form of some school equipment through social media.



Earlier, a video of elementary school students seeking assistance in the form of school equipment from President Jokowi was uploaded by a teacher in Sungkung II Village, Anggit Purwoto, on his Instagram account @anggitpurwoto.



After viewing the video on social media in which they had sought aid in the form of shoes, bags, and books from Bengkayang, the president had directly sent the aid to them.



Jokowi had also sent aid in the form of school supplies to the students of the 7th Elementary School Kapot, Siding Sub-district, Bengkayang, with the help of the Military District Command 1202/Skw.



Some form of aid provided by the president includes 100 open test boards, three mock test books, one large-sized map of Indonesia and two small books, four boxes of chalks, and the framed picture of the Indonesian president and vice president.



The 42 backpack aid package comprised a set of uniforms, 10 textbooks, two drawing books, ruler, water bottle, lunchbox, shoes, cap, and necktie.



Moreover, inside the pencil box, the students also received pencils, erasers, ballpoint pen, and sharpener as well as a set of crayons.(*)