Jakarta police ordered to uncover Novel Baswedan`s attackers

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Jakarta Metropolitan Police Chief Inspector General M. Iriawan instructed his general crime division and subordinates from the North Jakarta police here, Wednesday, to expose those who had attacked the graft bodys senior investigator Novel Baswedan.



"We are all concerned about this acid attack," he informed newsmen in response to the developments in the police investigation in this case.



Iriawan said he had ordered the Jakarta metropolitan polices director of general crime division to reevaluate the investigation process and uncover the attackers, as the public is keen to know who have perpetrated this crime.



"May the attackers and mastermind of this crime be revealed immediately. This attack was not the first of its kind to have occurred," he remarked.



On Tuesday, Baswedan was moved to the Jakarta Eye Center (JEC) in Menteng, Central Jakarta, to receive special medical treatment for his eyes.



Baswedan was attacked by two suspects riding a motorbike who hurled acid on him while he was on his way home after performing the dawn prayer, or Subuh, at a mosque near his house on Tuesday morning.



As a result, the investigator, who has handled several high-profile corruption cases and is currently leading an investigation into the e-ID embezzlement case, which allegedly involves several members of Parliament and government officials, was rushed to the hospital.



Baswedan, who suffered acid-induced injuries to his face, first received medical aid at the Mitra Keluarga Hospital in North Jakarta, but he was later moved to the JEC for specialized treatment.



However, on Wednesday, the senior investigator of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has been taken to Singapore for medical treatment.



"I am accompanying him to Singapore. Please pray for him," Taufik Baswedan, the brother of Novel, confirmed.



Indonesias leading daily newspapers, including Kompas, The Jakarta Post, and Republika, have placed Baswedans story on their front pages, sending a common message that the KPK had never surrendered to terror.



On the day the crime occurred, President Joko Widodo had condemned the acid attack against Baswedan, saying that it was a brutal criminal act.



"It is a brutal act. I condemn it in the strongest terms, and I order the national police chief to find those responsible," he emphasized.



The head of state pointed out that such acts of crime should not recur against any integrated investigators of the graft body, and they must continue to work in high spirits.



Following this incident, President Widodo has also reminded the KPK investigators to remain cautious and alert.(*)