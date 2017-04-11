Government set to revise 11 contracts of work

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has set itself the target of revising 11 contracts of work (KK) this year.



"As many as 11 companies have not agreed to the revision of KK, and 32 companies have not agreed to the revision of coal mining contracts (PKP2K). We have set ourselves the target of revising all of them in 2017," Director General of Mineral and Coal Bambang Gatot Ariyono said here on Wednesday.



He made it clear that the ministry has signed 44 KKs, and two of them have turned into special mining permits.



In addition, it also has signed 12 other KKs, bringing the number of KKs already approved to 21, he stated.



He noted that 74 companies hold PKP2B and four of them have been accepted. One company is in the process of shutting down mining activities. Accordingly, the number of revised PKP2Bs is 37.



The revision of KKs and PKP2B is based on the mandate of Law No. 4/2009 concerning mineral and coal mining. The KKs that have been in place before the law takes effect will remain valid until the termination of the contracts.



He remarked that 12 companies signed an agreement for the revision of their KKs on Wednesday. They are PT Kasongan Bumi Kencana, PT Citra Palu Mineral, PT Ensbury Kalteng Mining, PT J Resources Bolaang Mongondow, PT Pasifik Masao Mineral, PT Woyla Aceh Minerals, PT Dairi Prima Mineral, PT Gag Nikel, PT Galuh Cempaka, PT Gorontalo Mineral, PT Pelsart Tambang Kencana, and PT Sorikmas Mining.



The other companies that signed agreement for the revision of PKP2Bs include PT Multi Harapan Utama, PT Tanito Harum, PT Marunda Graha Mineral, PT Asmin Bara Bronang, PT Asmin Bara Jaan, PT Bangun Banua Persada Kalimantan, PT Batubara Selaras Sapta, PT Baramutiara Prima, PT Bharinto Ekatama, PT Bumi Laksana Perkasa, PT Delma Mining Corporation, PT Kadya Caraka M aulia, PT Pesona Khatulistiwa Nusantara, PT Suprabari Mapanino Mineral, and PT Mahakam Sumber Jaya. (*)