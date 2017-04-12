Kalla receives Angolan foreign minister

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President Jusuf Kalla received Angolan Foreign Minister Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, who came on a courtesy call at his office here on Wednesday.



"First of all, I wish to thank the vice president for receiving our delegation. We wish to convey our governments desire to strengthen cooperation with Indonesia," Chikoti said at the meeting.



He noted that the two countries had signed a memorandum of understanding on visa-free facility for diplomatic passport holders and on consultative meetings between the two countries foreign ministers.



"Yesterday, our foreign ministers signed the cooperation agreement between Angola and Indonesia," he remarked.



Chikoti held a bilateral meeting with Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi at the foreign ministry here on Tuesday.



In the meeting with Kalla, he also expressed Angolas wish to cooperate with Indonesia in the fields of agriculture and industry.



Chikoti met Indonesian industry minister Airlangga Hartarti on Wednesday morning to discuss potentials and opportunities for cooperation in aircraft, rail engines, and carriage industries.



"Basically, we came here to thank Indonesia for opening areas of cooperation that are of interest to Angola," he pointed out.(*)