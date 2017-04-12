Minister inspects national exam in Kepulauan Aru

Dobo, Maluku (ANTARA News) - Education and Culture Minister Muhadjir Effendy made an impromptu visit to inspect the implementation of the National Exam (UN) for senior high school (SMA), or Madrasah Aliyah, students in Dobo, Kepulauan Aru District, Maluku, Wednesday.



The minister visited SMA Yos Sudarso in Dobo to observe the implementation of the Computer-Based National Exam (UNBK) in which 138 students of class XII appeared.



Effendy also reviewed the facilities of one of the private schools in Dobo City, including the classrooms, library, and the computer laboratory where the UN was held.



He stated that problems, including power outages for an hour, were encountered during the implementation of UNBK in SMA Yos Sudarso. To overcome the problem, the school used a diesel generator to provide electricity.



In addition, several students of SMA Yos Sudarso admitted that the UNBK implementation went smoothly for the last three days.



"The National Exam went smoothly. The power just went out for a while," Linda Lantry Djabumir, a girl student, pointed out.



The minister visited several SMAs holding the UNBK and paper-based UN, including the Vocational High School (SMK) in Kristen Dobo, SMK 1, and State SMA 1 in Pulau-pulau Aru.



Effendy also visited the State Junior High School (SMP) 2 in Pulau-pulau Aru in Dobo City to check the facilities.



He found that of the 720 students of State SMP 2, only 23 students had received the Indonesia Smart Card.



He urged the SMP director of directorate general of primary and secondary education of the Ministry of Education and Culture to improve the school facilities.(*)