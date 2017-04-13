Indonesia wins Golden Climate Int`l Olympiad - (d)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia wins some awards at the Environmental Olympics titled Golden Climate International Environmental Project Olympiad (GCIEPO) 2017 in Kenya.



The Indonesian team wins one gold, two silver and one bronze medals at the Environmental Olympic Games in Kenya, according to a press release from the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi received by ANTARA here, Wednesday.



The international competition for students was held at an international school in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 1-10 April, 2017.



An Indonesian team from Al-Azhar Junior High School wins gold medals in the junior category for plywood sheet made of bagasse. Meanwhile, Kesatuan Bangsa Senior High School team wins a silver medal for toilet anti-bacterial liquid made of banana.



"I found a lot of unused banana leaves wastes in my surrounding place," a team member, Savira, noted.



Another team of the High School also wins a silver medal in environmental design category for a protective mask for passive smokers from fabric contained coconut shell charcoal.



Meanwhile, the bronze medal has been won for bricks made of styrofoam waste and charcoal.



The Indonesian teams managed to beat 180 projects at the competition participated by 350 participants from 22 countries. There are six categories at the competition, namely agriculture, energy, engineering, environment, environmental design, and junior categories.



Indonesias participation at the Environmental Olympic 2017 it is the second one. In 2016, the Indonesian team took home one gold and one bronze medals.(*)