Saudi Arabia to build university in South Sulawesi

Makassar, S Sulawesi (ANTARA News) - The Saudi government is looking into the possibility of establishing a university in the Indonesian province of South Sulawesi.



"We have discussed a number of topics, including a plan to set up an educational institution. The plan has received directives and approval from King Salman Bin Abdul Azis, the rector of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Al Islamiyah University, Dr. Sulaiman Bin Abdullah Aba Al-Khail said after a meeting with South Sulawesi Governor Syahrul Yasib Limpo here on Wednesday.



He expressed the hope that the planned construction of university-level educational institution will benefit both sides, particularly the people of South Sulawesi.



He further praised the South Sulawesi governor for paying high attention to the educational sector in the province.



"We are also delighted to hear that the governor has agreed to prepare a plot of land for the construction of the Islamic educational institution," he said.



Through the educational institution, the local people will hopefully receive a true knowledge of Islam," he said.



Meanwhile, South Sulawesi Governor Syahrul Yasin Limpo said Dr. Sulaimans visit is a follow up to King Salmans visit to Indonesia some time ago.



"This is a quick response from them," he said.



He said the visit also had to do with his visit to Saudi Arabia last week. (*)