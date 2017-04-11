Pahala Mansury named president director of Garuda Indonesia
Cengkareng, W Java (ANTARA News) - Pahala Nugraha Mansury was named as president director of the national flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk (GIAA), replacing Arif Wibowo, based on the results of the Shareholders General Meeting.
Arif served as the president director of the national air carrier since Dec 12, 2014, replacing Emirsyah Satar, who resigned on Dec 8, 2014.
The following is the composition of the Board of Directors after the Shareholders General Meeting (RUPS), which was held on Wednesday at 04.30pm local time at PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk office.
Pahala previously served as Finance Director of the state lender PT Bank Mandiri since 2003.
President Director, Pahala N. Mansury
Financial and Risk Management Director, Helmi Imam Satriyono
Services Affairs Director, Nicodemus P. Lampe
Production Director, Puji Nur Handayani
Marketing Director and Information Technology, Nina Sulistyowati
Human Affairs and General Affairs Director, Linggarsari Suharso
Cargo Affairs Director, Sigit Muhartono. (*)
