TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Term of Use
About Us
RSS | TWITTER | Facebook | FORUM
Thursday, 13th April 2017

Pahala Mansury named president director of Garuda Indonesia

29 minutes ago | 91 Views
Cengkareng, W Java (ANTARA News) - Pahala Nugraha Mansury was named as president director of the national flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk (GIAA), replacing Arif Wibowo, based on the results of the Shareholders General Meeting.

Arif served as the president director of the national air carrier since Dec 12, 2014, replacing Emirsyah Satar, who resigned on Dec 8, 2014.

The following is the composition of the Board of Directors after the Shareholders General Meeting (RUPS), which was held on Wednesday at 04.30pm local time at PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk office.

Pahala previously served as Finance Director of the state lender PT Bank Mandiri since 2003.

President Director, Pahala N. Mansury

Financial and Risk Management Director, Helmi Imam Satriyono

Services Affairs Director, Nicodemus P. Lampe

Production Director, Puji Nur Handayani

Marketing Director and Information Technology, Nina Sulistyowati

Human Affairs and General Affairs Director, Linggarsari Suharso

Cargo Affairs Director, Sigit Muhartono. (*)
Latest News

ANTARA News
www.antaranews.com
Copyright © 2017
Latest News Top News National International Business Sports
Entertainment Science/Tech Environment Feature
TV Otomotif Bola Forum Pembaca Press Release
Term Of Use About Us Network Guidelines Twitter Facebook RSS