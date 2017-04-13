VP to visit Bosnia-Herzegovina

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla is scheduled to visit Bosnia-Herzegovina from May 21 to 22 to deliver a keynote address at the Sarajevo Business Forum.



"I use this opportunity to explain briefly his (the vice presidents) plan to pay an official visit to Bosnia-Herzegovina and attend the annual regional business meeting 2017," Assistant to Bosnia-Herzegovina Foreign Minister for Bilateral and Economic Diplomacy Affairs, Amer Kapetanovic, said at the Vice Presidential Office here on Wednesday.



Kapetanovic said that he had invited Kalla as one of the primary guests to the forum, as Indonesia has enjoyed stable economic growth in Asia over the past few years.



"Indonesia is a large country whose economy continues to grow regionally and globally," he noted.



The business forum is expected to bring together some 2 thousand businessmen from Balkan countries, including Bosnia-Herzegovina, Albania, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia, as well as European countries.



"We hope that more than 2 thousand guests from the region and the rest of Europe (will attend the forum)," he remarked.



While in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kalla is also expected to meet his official counterparts.



"His Excellency, the vice president will meet Bosnia-Herzegovina presidential members. However, we still have to arrange and schedule the program for his visit," he revealed. (*)