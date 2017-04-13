Siti Aisyah`s trial to resume in May

Kuala Lumpur (ANTARA News) - The court session for the Kim Jong Nam murder case involving Indonesian national Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese citizen Doan Thi Huong will resume on May 30.



"The trial will resume on May 30, 2017, in the Sepang Selangor Court," Judge Harith Sham Mohammad Yasin stated before the closing of the court session in the Sesyen Sepang Court, Selangor, Malaysia, on Thursday.



The judges decided to adjourn the case to be pursued at the High Court and to continue the court session, as the prosecution files were not yet completed.



The court session took place at 9:15 a.m. local time and ended at 9:50 a.m. local time.



Aisyah and Huong, along with four others who are still free, have been charged on February 13, 2017, with the murder of the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The murder took place at 9 a.m. local time at the departure terminal of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2, Sepang region, Selangor Darul Ehsan.



Aisyah was charged under Section 302 and Section 34 of the Penal Code (Kanun Keseksaan) or premeditated murder with the penalty of death.



The charges and penalty were also leveled on 28-year-old Huong.





