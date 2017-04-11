Toshiba expands line-up of ARM® Cortex®-M-based microcontrollers

Toshiba: "M3H group (2)," the third product group in the TXZ(TM) Family of low-power, high-speed microcontrollers based on the ARM(R) Cortex(R)-M core. (Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)

TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Corporation 's (TOKYO: 6502) Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company today announced the launch of “M3H group (2),” as the third product group in the TXZ™ Family of low-power, high-speed microcontrollers based on the ARM Cortex-M core. Sample shipments of the 24 products in the group will start in May with mass production scheduled to start in September.This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170413005479/en/ Toshiba launched “M3H Group (1)” with 30 products for consumer and industrial device applications in May 2016, as the first product group of the TXZ family. October saw the start of sample shipments of 13 products from the second product group, "M4K Group," equipped with a vector engine.The newly launched “M3H group (2)” ranks higher than the first phase “M3H group (1)”. Its products have a package line-up that extends to a maximum of 144-pins, and a built-in maximum of 512 KB Flash ROM.The new products are based on the ARM Cortex-M core for embedded systems, the de facto industry standard and incorporate high-performance analog circuits and the wide range of basic functions required to support comprehensive motor control and application in consumer and industrial devices. The line-up includes a range of 64 to 144-pin packages and 256 to 512KB of flash memory, and 32-bit data flash memory.The operating frequency is 80MHz (maximum), twice the speed of “M3H group (1).” Integrated features include high-precision analog circuits such as a 12-bit AD converter (maximum 21 channels) with 1.5μs conversion speed; and an 8-bit DA converter (2 channels), plus Toshiba’s “Advanced-Programmable Motor Driver (A-PMD),” a motor control circuit suitable for inverter motor control of brushless DC motors. The IC also incorporates versatile general-purpose peripheral circuits such as UART, I2C, TSPI, and timers. These high-precision analog and general-purpose peripheral circuits allow the M3H group (2) to achieve low-power characteristics and a high-performance at the same time for high-end home appliances and large scale systems.In addition, a built-in self-diagnosis function that checks a reference voltage in the AD converter, a RAM parity function to detect errors during memory reads, and a CRC calculation circuit contribute to reduced loads in software processing to comply with the functional safety standard [1].During sample shipment, Toshiba will provide technical documentation essential for reviewing introduction of the microcontrollers, software for demonstrating embedded systems that can be used, evaluation boards, and driver software for each control interface. In addition, various development environments satisfying diverse needs can be realized through collaboration with ARM ecosystem partners worldwide.Toshiba plans to release groups of microcontrollers for communication control for high-speed data processing, and devices equipped with high-precision analog circuits for low-speed to medium-speed motor control. Toshiba continues to expand the line-up of the TXZ Family to meet the needs of the motor control and global sensing market.Air-conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, office automation equipment, housing and facility equipment, audio-visual equipment, motor control applications (consumer and industrial applications)Based on the industry de facto standard ARM Cortex-M core.A wide line-up of memory and package variations expands applicable range of products.The wide range of applications supported by the new group covers main control of consumer equipment and motor control of consumer and industrial equipment.AD converter, DA converter, A-PMD, UART, I2C, TSPI, and Timer are built-in.

Specifications and Outlines of New Products



Series name / product group “TXZ3” series / “M3H group (2)” CPU core

ARM Cortex-M3 Maximum operating frequency

80 MHz Internal oscillator

10 MHz (±1%) Internal memory Flash (code)

256 to 512 KB

Flash (data)

32 KB RAM

66 KB

with parity bits I/O port

56 to 134 CRC calculation circuit

1 channel Communication

UART

5 to 6 channels

TSPI

1 to 5 channels

I2C

2 to 4 channels 12-bit AD converter (ADC)

Channel input

19 to 21 channels Conversion

time

1.5 μs 8-bit DA converter (DAC)

2 channels Advanced programmable motor control (A-PMD)

1 channel

- 3-phase complementation PWM output: Resolution: 12.5 ns

- PFC control: 3-phase interleave PFC supported

- Scram function by an external input Advanced encoder input (A-ENC)

1 channel Remote control processor (RMC)

1 channel Timer

Use 32-bit timer: 8 channels

Use 16-bit timer × 2 channels: 16 channels Real time clock (RTC)

1 channel Watchdog timer (WDT)

1 channel DMA controller (DMAC)

64 channels / 2 units Operating temperature range

-40 to +85°C Power supply voltage

2.7 to 5.5V Number of pins 64 to 144 pins

Sample price ( tax included ) TMPM3HQFDFG (LQFP144,512KB) 700 yen TMPM3HPFDFG (LQFP128,512KB)

650 yen TMPM3HNFDFG (LQFP100,512KB)

600 yen TMPM3HNFDDFG (QFP100,512KB)

650 yen TMPM3HMFDFG (LQFP80,512KB) 500 yen

Note 1: Compliant with the IEC 60730 standard (IEC: International Electrotechnical Commission)







* ARM and Cortex are registered trademarks of ARM Limited (or its subsidiaries) in the EU and/or elsewhere.

* TXZ is a trademark of Toshiba Corporation.







For more information about new products, please visit:

- TMPM3HQFDFG

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TMPM3HQFDFG&lang=en

- TMPM3HPFDFG

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TMPM3HPFDFG&lang=en

- TMPM3HNFDFG

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TMPM3HNFDFG&lang=en

- TMPM3HNFDDFG

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TMPM3HNFDDFG&lang=en

- TMPM3HMFDFG

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TMPM3HMFDFG&lang=en





For more information about the TXZ family products, please visit:

The first group, “M3H Group (1)”:

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/microcomputer/r-products/sp-1.html

The second group, “M4K Group”:

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/microcomputer/r-products/mp-6.html





About Toshiba





Toshiba Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 company, channels world-class capabilities in advanced electronic and electrical product and systems into three focus business fields: Energy that sustains everyday life, that is cleaner and safer; Infrastructure that sustains quality of life; and Storage that sustains the advanced information society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future”, Toshiba promotes global operations and is contributing to the realization of a world where generations to come can live better lives.





Founded in Tokyo in 1875, today’s Toshiba is at the heart of a global network of 550 consolidated companies employing 188,000 people worldwide, with annual sales surpassing 5.6 trillion yen (US$50 billion). (As of March 31, 2016.)





