Toshiba expands line-up of ARM® Cortex®-M-based microcontrollers
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Corporation's (TOKYO: 6502) Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company today announced the launch of “M3H group (2),” as the third product group in the TXZ™ Family of low-power, high-speed microcontrollers based on the ARM Cortex-M core. Sample shipments of the 24 products in the group will start in May with mass production scheduled to start in September.
Toshiba launched “M3H Group (1)” with 30 products for consumer and industrial device applications in May 2016, as the first product group of the TXZ family. October saw the start of sample shipments of 13 products from the second product group, "M4K Group," equipped with a vector engine.
The newly launched “M3H group (2)” ranks higher than the first phase “M3H group (1)”. Its products have a package line-up that extends to a maximum of 144-pins, and a built-in maximum of 512 KB Flash ROM.
The new products are based on the ARM Cortex-M core for embedded systems, the de facto industry standard and incorporate high-performance analog circuits and the wide range of basic functions required to support comprehensive motor control and application in consumer and industrial devices. The line-up includes a range of 64 to 144-pin packages and 256 to 512KB of flash memory, and 32-bit data flash memory.
The operating frequency is 80MHz (maximum), twice the speed of “M3H group (1).” Integrated features include high-precision analog circuits such as a 12-bit AD converter (maximum 21 channels) with 1.5μs conversion speed; and an 8-bit DA converter (2 channels), plus Toshiba’s “Advanced-Programmable Motor Driver (A-PMD),” a motor control circuit suitable for inverter motor control of brushless DC motors. The IC also incorporates versatile general-purpose peripheral circuits such as UART, I2C, TSPI, and timers. These high-precision analog and general-purpose peripheral circuits allow the M3H group (2) to achieve low-power characteristics and a high-performance at the same time for high-end home appliances and large scale systems.
In addition, a built-in self-diagnosis function that checks a reference voltage in the AD converter, a RAM parity function to detect errors during memory reads, and a CRC calculation circuit contribute to reduced loads in software processing to comply with the functional safety standard [1].
During sample shipment, Toshiba will provide technical documentation essential for reviewing introduction of the microcontrollers, software for demonstrating embedded systems that can be used, evaluation boards, and driver software for each control interface. In addition, various development environments satisfying diverse needs can be realized through collaboration with ARM ecosystem partners worldwide.
Toshiba plans to release groups of microcontrollers for communication control for high-speed data processing, and devices equipped with high-precision analog circuits for low-speed to medium-speed motor control. Toshiba continues to expand the line-up of the TXZ Family to meet the needs of the motor control and global sensing market.
Applications
Air-conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, office automation equipment, housing and facility equipment, audio-visual equipment, motor control applications (consumer and industrial applications)
Key Features of New Products
* High-performance ARM Cortex-M3 core, operating at up to 80 MHz
Based on the industry de facto standard ARM Cortex-M core.
* A wide line-up of memory and package variations
A wide line-up of memory and package variations expands applicable range of products.
* General-purpose microcontrollers for a wide range of applications
The wide range of applications supported by the new group covers main control of consumer equipment and motor control of consumer and industrial equipment.
AD converter, DA converter, A-PMD, UART, I2C, TSPI, and Timer are built-in.
Specifications and Outlines of New Products
|Series name / product group
|“TXZ3” series / “M3H group (2)”
|CPU core
|
|ARM Cortex-M3
|Maximum operating frequency
|
|80 MHz
|Internal oscillator
|
|10 MHz (±1%)
|Internal memory
|Flash (code)
|
|256 to 512 KB
|
|Flash (data)
|
|32 KB
|RAM
|
|
66 KB
with parity bits
|I/O port
|
|56 to 134
|CRC calculation circuit
|
|1 channel
|Communication
|
|UART
|
|5 to 6 channels
|
|TSPI
|
|1 to 5 channels
|
|I2C
|
|2 to 4 channels
|12-bit AD converter (ADC)
|
|Channel input
|
|19 to 21 channels
|
Conversion
|
|1.5 μs
|8-bit DA converter (DAC)
|
|2 channels
|Advanced programmable motor control (A-PMD)
|
|
1 channel
|Advanced encoder input (A-ENC)
|
|1 channel
|Remote control processor (RMC)
|
|1 channel
|Timer
|
|
Use 32-bit timer: 8 channels
Use 16-bit timer × 2 channels: 16 channels
|Real time clock (RTC)
|
|1 channel
|Watchdog timer (WDT)
|
|1 channel
|DMA controller (DMAC)
|
|64 channels / 2 units
|Operating temperature range
|
|-40 to +85°C
|Power supply voltage
|
|2.7 to 5.5V
|Number of pins
|64 to 144 pins
|
Sample price ( tax included )
|TMPM3HQFDFG (LQFP144,512KB)
|700 yen
|TMPM3HPFDFG (LQFP128,512KB)
|
|650 yen
|TMPM3HNFDFG (LQFP100,512KB)
|
|600 yen
|TMPM3HNFDDFG (QFP100,512KB)
|
|650 yen
|TMPM3HMFDFG (LQFP80,512KB)
|500 yen
Note 1: Compliant with the IEC 60730 standard (IEC: International
Electrotechnical Commission)
* ARM and Cortex are registered trademarks of ARM Limited (or its
subsidiaries) in the EU and/or elsewhere.
* TXZ is a trademark of Toshiba Corporation.
For more information about new products, please visit:
- TMPM3HQFDFG
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TMPM3HQFDFG&lang=en
- TMPM3HPFDFG
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TMPM3HPFDFG&lang=en
- TMPM3HNFDFG
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TMPM3HNFDFG&lang=en
- TMPM3HNFDDFG
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TMPM3HNFDDFG&lang=en
- TMPM3HMFDFG
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TMPM3HMFDFG&lang=en
For more information about the TXZ family products, please visit:
The first group, “M3H Group (1)”:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/microcomputer/r-products/sp-1.html
The second group, “M4K Group”:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/microcomputer/r-products/mp-6.html
Customer Inquiries:
Mixed Signal IC Sales & Marketing Dept.
Tel: +81-44-548-2241
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
