Kim Jong Nam`s murder trial may last long: Indonesian Embassy

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Deputy Ambassador to Malaysia Andreano Erwin has forecast that the trial in the murder case of North Korean Kim Jong Nam involving Indonesian citizen Siti Aisyah would likely be prolonged.



"Based on past experience, the trial may last long, as it is a big case," Erwin stated after attending Aisyahs trial at the Sesyen Sepang Court, Selangor, Malaysia, on Thursday.



During the court session, Aisyahs legal team and the public prosecutors delivered their statements prior to the case being pursued in the High Court.



Moreover, Erwin said the Indonesian Embassy has handed over Aisyahs case to the Gooi and Azura law firm as her legal team.



"We also respect the legal system of Malaysia and will follow the applicable process here," he remarked.



Speaking in connection with Aisyah being possibly used as a scapegoat in the murder, Erwin believed it was too early to conclude.



"We have to see how it goes," Erwin noted.



Aisyah was charged under Section 302 and Section 34 of the Penal Code, or premeditated murder, and faces death penalty if found guilty.(*)