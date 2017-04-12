Legal team once denied permission to meet Siti Aisyah

Kuala Lumpur (ANTARA News) - The legal team was once not granted access to meet Siti Aisyah to seek information from its client.



"We sought information from the police to be able to meet our client in a bid to get a statement. However, our request was rejected by the police," Gooi Soon Seng, Aisyahs lawyer, stated during the court session in the Sepang District Court, Selangor, Malaysia, here on Thursday.



The court session was held solely to hear the evidences that strengthen the prosecution side. The judge will then review the proofs before deciding whether it should be brought up in the High Court.



After Aisyah was named a murder suspect in the assassination of North Korean Kim Jong Nam, the legal team was allowed to meet her.



"We are allowed to meet for 45 minutes in one meeting," Seng revealed.



Seng remarked that due to the prohibition, Aisyahs legal team had lost precious time to prepare the defense.



Indonesian Deputy Ambassador to Malaysia Andreano Erwin also confirmed the problem.



"I often come to see Siti Aisyah. The police give me 45 minutes," he stated.



Aisyah became the defendant in the murder case of Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and was scheduled to appear for the second time in the Magistrate Court in Sepang, Kuala Lumpur, on Thursday, Apr 13.



At the Magistrate Court in Sepang on Mar 1, Aisyah and a Vietnamese citizen Doan Thi Huong were accused of the murder of Jong Nam.



At the indictment reading in the Magistrate Court, both were accused of murdering Jong Nam and were charged under Section 32 and Section 34 of the Penal Code or premeditated murder and will face death penalty if convicted.



The police have accused Aisyah, one of the two women suspects, of smearing Jong Nams face with a deadly poisonous chemical on Feb 13.



Aisyah was arrested three days after the incident.



While speaking to the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Aisyah said she was paid 400 ringgit to play a prank as part of a reality show. Aisyah also thought that the chemical used was merely baby oil.



"I have visited Siti quite often, about five times, and was given 45 minutes in each meeting," Erwin stated after the meeting of the term.



