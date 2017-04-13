Lawmaker urges minister to review ban on House Speaker

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Deputy Speaker of the House of Representative Fahri Hamzah has urged Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly to review the ban on House Speaker Setya Novanto from leaving Indonesia.



The immigration office has issued the ban at the request of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), on implication in a mega corruption case.



Setya Novanto, who is general chairman of the countrys second largest party, Golkar,together with more than 50 lawmakers and former lawmakers were implicated in the alleged embezzlement of trillions of rupiahs in state fund for the procurement of electronic identity (e-ID) cards during the previous government.



Fahri said the House would write a letter to President Joko Widodo to order Yasonna Laoly to revoke the status of Novanto of being banned from leaving Indonesia.



He said based on the chapter 94 of the Immigration Law No. 6 of 2011 recommendation for banning someone from leaving the country could be rejected by the Minister if the proposal did not fully meet the stipulation.



Therefore, the House would ask the president to order Laoly to reverse the decision on Novanto , he said, adding, "Mr Laoly as a minister should know that the authority banning someone from traveling abroad is on the hand of the Immigration office not in KPK."



Fahri Hamzah said there is no legal action that could cancel the ban on anyone from leaving the country,therefore, only the Law and Human Rights Minister could review the ban.



"KPK may not ban anyone (from leaving Indonesia) as it has no such right," he said, adding the one having such authority is the immigration office.



Vice President Jusuf Kalla, however, said the government may not interfere in the process of legal investigation by KPK related to ban on Novanto from traveling abroad.



KPK is an independent law enforcement agency , therefore, the Parliament should drop the plan to send letter to President Joko Widodo to protest the ban.



Kalla said on Wednesday no agency may interfere in other agency including KPK, adding all including the lawmakers should respects the process of law.



Senior researcher from the political think tank Strategic and International Studies J. Kristiadi said the position taken by the House leaders is not only an intervention of the process of law but would add to degradation of the parliament.



Jokowi during his visit to Bandung, West Java, said he could not make any decision as he had not read that letter .



Earlier this week Deputy Chairman of the Houses Council of Ethics (MKD)a Sarifudin Sudding said the ban would negatively affect the House performance at least in inter-parliamentary relations.



"I think it is very disruptive considering the position of Setya Novanto as House Speaker in connection with the inter-parliamentary relations of a number of countries, but he said MKD respects the law enforcement steps by KPK.



The lawmaker of the Hanura party said the electronic identity card (e-ID) case is already in the hand of law enforcement agency, and MKD has to respect the process of law .



Setya Novanto was scheduled to travel abroad to attend the Mikta Parliament Forum that groups Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Austarlia.n



KPK Chairman Agus Reharji said Novanto may not leave the country as he is an important witness in the investigation of Andi Narogong, a suspect in the corruption case.



Agus said the ban does not necessarily mean that Novanto would be named a suspect.



Saut Situmorang, a deputy chairman of KPK said the agency would not reverse its decision despite protest from the Parliament.



Novanto was among a number of leading figures implicated in the corruption case including former home affairs minister Gamawan Fauzi, Law and Human Right Minister Yasonna Laoly, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo.(*)