House cancels consultation meeting on hajj pilgrimage

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The House of Representatives (DPR) has canceled a planned consultation meeting with the government on the implementation of hajj pilgrimage on Thursday because of the absence of related ministers.



"Ministers who were invited were not present. They only sent representatives while we wanted to discuss the required policies with the relevant ministers," DPR Deputy Speaker Agus Hermanto stated here on Thursday.



Hermanto noted that the coordination meeting related to hajj is important, because it involves steps on how to improve hajj services and enhance the existing ones.



He added that the House leadership will reschedule the consultation meeting and certainly will not disrupt the cabinet meeting held at the presidential palace.



"There are ministers who did not show up while decisions should have been made by them," he pointed out.



Earlier, Deputy Speaker of the House, Fahri Hamzah, said that the parliament will hold a consultation meeting related to the implementation of the pilgrimage with the government, to discuss the implementation of economic management of the hajj pilgrimage on Thursday.



"A meeting will be held with parties involved in the organization of the hajj. Incidentally, 2017 is the first year of the return of the Indonesian hajj quota to normal, and it needs necessary evaluation and preparation," Fahri remarked.



Fahri explained that there are two issues that were to be discussed at the consultation meeting, namely the implementation and economic management of hajj.



He revealed that there has been progress in the implementation of 18 management points. He thanked the House of Representatives Commission VIII and the Ministry of Religious Affairs for having discussed and agreeing on it.



The House of Representatives Commission VIII is in charge of religious affairs.



"From the management side, there is improvement. Therefore, I am grateful to the House of Representatives Commission VIII and the Ministry of Religious Affairs who already have discussed and agreed on the improvement efforts," he stated. (*)