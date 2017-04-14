Wreckage of missing caravan plane found

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The wreckage of the Cessna 208 Caravan cargo plane which was missing on its flight from Tanah Merah to Oksibil in Papua province on Wednesday was found in Anem Hill in Pegunungan Bintang district on Thursday.



"This morning the searching team found the wreckage of the plane in Anum Hill at 7,100 feet above the sea level," spokesman for the Papua Provincial Police Senior Commissioner A.M. Kamal said in a short message text on Thursday.



The team which comprises personnel from the National Police, the Indonesian Military (TNI), the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) and the National Transportation Safety Commission (KNKT) later held a meeting to discuss the strategy of removing the wreckage of the ill-fated plane.



"The crash site of the plane is difficult to reach by land so we need a Airfast helicopter. In addition, we also need to prepare personnel who are able to remove a wreckage of plane from difficult area," he said.



On Thursday evening, the team arrived in the crash site of the plane and found the pilot dead.



The team also found a box believed to be a black box.



The plane piloted by Commissioner Rio Pasaribu carried basic commodities when it crashed.(*)