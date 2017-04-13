Indonesia to export automotive spare parts to Pakistan

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Iwan Suyudhie Amri held a meeting with Pakistani importers association in an effort to boost the export of Indonesias automotive spare parts to Pakistan.



The ambassador said in a written statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad received by ANTARA here on Thursday that Pakistan is a potential market for Indonesias automotive spare parts.



According to Ambassador Amri, the middle-class people and development of automotive policies in Pakistan are growing rapidly.



In order to seize the opportunity, the Indonesian ambassador held a working dinner with Pakistani Auto Spare Parts Importers and Dealers Association (RASPIDA) at Pearl Continental Hotel Lahore on April 8, 2017.



Amri utilized the meeting with PASPIDA to reinforce working network and seize the Pakistani automotive spare parts market.



PASPIDA chairman Sheikh Abdul Jabbar in his address appreciated the Indonesian ambassador who came to Lahore to meet the PASPIDA executives.



"We are interested in the Indonesian spare parts and hopefully the ambassador would help arrange our planned visit to Indonesia to meet with automotive spare parts exporters," Jabbar said.



Other PASPIDA executive said Indonesias automotive spare parts are good and have good market in Pakistan although it should compete with other products from other countries such as Japan, China, Thailand and India.



"We also are ready to facilitate the organizing of an Indonesian automotive spare parts expo in Pakistan to further introduce the Indonesian products to the Pakistani business people," Jabbar added.(*)