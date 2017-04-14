TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Friday, 14th April 2017

President declares holiday on April 19 in Jakarta

1 hour ago | 180 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo has declared April 19 as a holiday in Jakarta to encourage residents of the capital city to exercise their voting rights in the second round of the gubernatorial election (pilkada).

The head of state had issued a presidential decree (Keppres) No. 10 of 2017 on the decision, the Ministry/State Secretariat noted in a statement, here, Friday.

The presidential decree pertains to the voting day for the second round of pilkada in Jakarta in 2017.

A holiday has been declared on April 19, 2017, in Jakarta to help make the second round of pilkada a success, according to the statement.

In the second-round, head-to-head pilkada, Jakartas residents will have to choose between incumbent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and his running mate, politician Djarot Saiful Hidayat or the pair of academician Anies Baswedan and successful businessman Sandaiga Uno.(*)
