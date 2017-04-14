Indonesia highlights role of prisons in counter-terrorism strategy

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian government is encouraging the integration of correctional facilities into the national counter-terrorism strategy, the Foreign Ministry stated.



"By integrating the correctional facilities into the national counter-terrorism strategy, the relevant institutions can develop more effective and comprehensive method of combating terrorism," Gatot Amrih Djemirin, chief of the ministrys counter-terrorism sub-directorate, said in a press statement released, Friday.



He made the remarks while addressing a Workshop on Integrating Prisons into National Counter-Terrorism Arrangements at the Jakarta Centre for Law Enforcement Cooperation (JCLEC) on April 11 and 12, 2017.



The Indonesian Foreign Ministry organized the workshop in cooperation with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, in its capacity as co-chief of the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum.



The workshop was also attended by James Nachipo, director of counter-terrorism cooperation in the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The workshop is the fifth of its kind held under the co-chairmanship of Australia and Indonesia since 2014.



At the meeting, the participants discussed the importance of the efforts to exchange information among agencies on counter-terrorism, identify and handle radicalism at correctional facilities, and provide guidance to former terror convicts.



The workshop brought together 47 participants, including government officials, practitioners, experts, and academics from 24 countries and three international organizations and think tanks.(*)