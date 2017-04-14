Hundreds of thousands of Christians in Manado commemorate Good Friday

Manado (ANTARA News) - Hundreds of thousands of Christians in Manado City and Minahasa Utara District in North Sulawesi Province are commemorating Good Friday through worship and mass in all local churches.



"Good Friday is a celebration to commemorate the death of Jesus, considered by all Protestants and Catholics around the world as the son of God," Pastor Herolina Kaihatu-Kontu stated during a worship to commemorate Good Friday in Tesalonika of Minahasas Masehi Injili Church in Mapanget Sub-district, Manado City, on Friday.



She said the story of passion, crucifixion, and death of Jesus in Gods Words in Mark 14 and 15, describes Gods love for the world.



He said the story of Jesus death offers encouragement to the people to start afresh by bringing about a change in oneself, created to be like God in true righteousness and holiness, as His death takes away the sins of human beings forever.



"In the human mind, the story of Jesus passion and death could not be accepted by common sense, but the Gospel shows his misery and how He sacrificed His life for the salvation of humanity," she emphasized.



Pastor Nico Karisoh, as one of the Gods soldiers, stated in Tesalonika of Minahasas Masehi Injili Church that Jesus death provides an opportunity for humans, who have sinned, to be repentant for their misdeeds.



"We have been given an opportunity to live and introspect to be better in life every day and not just during the commemoration of His death but also throughout our lives," he stated.



He expressed hope that Good Friday would be commemorated in places of worship, crossroads, and communions and could serve as beacon to lead a better life.(*)