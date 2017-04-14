Indonesia, Lebanon to cooperate on youth, sports affairs

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The governments of Indonesia and Lebanon have agreed to establish cooperation in the field of youth and sports, as stated in a press release by the Indonesian Embassy in Beirut received by ANTARA here, Friday.



The agreement was discussed during a meeting between Achmad Chozin Chumaidy, the Indonesian Ambassador to Lebanon, with Mohammad Fneish, Youth and Sports Minister of Lebanon, in Beirut, Wednesday (April 12).



During the meeting, the ambassador said that bilateral relations between Indonesia and Lebanon have been long-standing and stable. He stressed the need for both countries to establish cooperation in the field of youth and sports.



Earlier, Ambassador Achmad Chozin Chumaidy met Minister Abdul Muttalleb al-Hinnawi in February 2016, who was then handling the Lebanese Youth and Sports Ministry. At that time, both officials had discussed the renewal of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Youth and Sports Cooperation between the two countries.



Ambassador Ahmad said that Indonesias population of 250 million people made up 60.1 percent of the youth.



"This large number makes the education and development of young generation very important, for the youth and the nation," he noted.



Minister Fneish welcomed the visit of the Ambassador and affirmed that Lebanon was committed to continue the program that had been discussed with Minister Al-Hinnawi some time ago. Minister Fneish opened the doors for the widest possible cooperation in the field of sports and youth with Indonesia.



In addition, Minister Fneish offered opportunities for formal inter-governmental cooperation and non-formal cooperation to support the development of youth and sports.



Ambassador Achmad hoped the MoU in the field of youth and sports, which is currently being studied by the Indonesian government, will be approved and signed by the two governments soon.(*)