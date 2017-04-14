Jokowi inaugurates Jakarta`s Hasyim Asy`ari Mosque

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Jakartas KH Hasyim Ashari Mosque, with a capacity of around 16 thousand people, located on Daan Mogot Street, West Jakarta City, on Saturday.



The president, wearing a white shirt and black cap, arrived at the mosque at around 11 a.m. local time.



At the mosque, the president was greeted by the sounds of tambourine and was welcomed by Acting Governor of Jakarta Soemarsono.



Minister of Religious Affairs Lukman Hakim Saifuddin, Chief of the Presidential Staff Office Teten Masduki, and Nahdlatul Ulamas figures Solahuddin Wahid and Yenny Wahid also attended the event.



The president planned to inaugurate the mosque by playing a drum.



A private company PT Ganiko Adi Perkasa had started the construction of the 16,985.43-square meter mosque since 2014 on a 2.4-hectare plot of land.



A total of Rp165 billion from Jakartas budget was utilized to construct the mosque.



"Hopefully, all will go well. This mosque can help to disseminate religious values among the people of Jakarta," Head of Jakartas Housing and Building Affairs Office Arifin affirmed.



The inauguration of the mosque was also attended by several officials of Jakarta Province, the ranks of regional leaders forum in Jakarta, and some clerics.(*)