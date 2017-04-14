Indonesia needs to do more to attract foreign investment: Jokowi
1 hour ago | 180 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said Indonesia needs to do more, and provide greater facilities to attract foreign investors to the country.
The president cited investment which he described as insignificant in amount by Saudi Arabia in Indonesia compared with in other countries.
He pointed to Saudi investment of nearly Rp870 trillion in China almost ten times the investment of Rp89 trillion pledged by King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud when the Saudi king visited Indonesia recently.
"That, however, should prompt us to make introspection and correction , why we could not attract larger investment. It could be an input for Indonesia to make large success by improving business facility and legal certainty.
"Indonesia with abundant natural resources should be able to attract foreign investors more than many other countries," Jokowi said after officially commissioning a new Mosque Hasyim Ashari here on Saturday.
He said many foreign leaders have been surprised to learn the countrys abundant natural wealth and social cultures.(*)
The president cited investment which he described as insignificant in amount by Saudi Arabia in Indonesia compared with in other countries.
He pointed to Saudi investment of nearly Rp870 trillion in China almost ten times the investment of Rp89 trillion pledged by King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud when the Saudi king visited Indonesia recently.
"That, however, should prompt us to make introspection and correction , why we could not attract larger investment. It could be an input for Indonesia to make large success by improving business facility and legal certainty.
"Indonesia with abundant natural resources should be able to attract foreign investors more than many other countries," Jokowi said after officially commissioning a new Mosque Hasyim Ashari here on Saturday.
He said many foreign leaders have been surprised to learn the countrys abundant natural wealth and social cultures.(*)
Latest News
- Indonesia needs to do more to attract foreign investment: Jokowi 1 hour ago
- Marina project in Labuan Bajo to cost Rp300 billion 14th April 2017
- District administrations allowed to establish village company 14th April 2017
- Demand for banking loans slows down in Q1 14th April 2017
- Indonesia to export automotive spare parts to Pakistan 14th April 2017
- Rp81 trillion worth of foreign capital flow into Indonesia: BI 13th April 2017
- Agriculture minister to evaluate palm oil exports to Europe 13th April 2017
- Pahala Mansury named president director of Garuda Indonesia 13th April 2017