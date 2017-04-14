Indonesia needs to do more to attract foreign investment: Jokowi

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said Indonesia needs to do more, and provide greater facilities to attract foreign investors to the country.



The president cited investment which he described as insignificant in amount by Saudi Arabia in Indonesia compared with in other countries.



He pointed to Saudi investment of nearly Rp870 trillion in China almost ten times the investment of Rp89 trillion pledged by King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud when the Saudi king visited Indonesia recently.



"That, however, should prompt us to make introspection and correction , why we could not attract larger investment. It could be an input for Indonesia to make large success by improving business facility and legal certainty.



"Indonesia with abundant natural resources should be able to attract foreign investors more than many other countries," Jokowi said after officially commissioning a new Mosque Hasyim Ashari here on Saturday.



He said many foreign leaders have been surprised to learn the countrys abundant natural wealth and social cultures.(*)