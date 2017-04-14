Disasters force people in Sukabumi to evacuate
58 minutes ago | 185 Views
Sukabumi, W Java (ANTARA News) - Residents of two sub-districts, such as Cibadak and Nagrak, of Sukabumi District, West Java Province, were evacuated due to strong winds and landslide that struck the region.
"No casualty was reported due to the disasters. However, we temporarily evacuated the residents to a safer place," Head of the Operation Command for the Sukabumi Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency Yana Rusyana stated here on Saturday.
Strong winds battered Sekarwangi Village of Cibadak Sub-district, damaging a house inhabited by six people.
Besides this, a motorcycle belonging to Nano Supriatna, the house owner, was also struck down by the strong winds.
Meanwhile, a landslide that hit Pawenang Village of Nagrak Sub-district has damaged a house belonging to Udin.
Strong winds also damaged a house in Girijaya Village of Nagrak Sub-district, forcing the three residents to temporarily evacuate.
"The victims have been evacuated to their relatives homes. The volunteers and personnel of the Indonesian Military and Police are clearing out the debris," Rusyana noted.
The agency has distributed emergency assistance, including food items and basic necessities.
He also urged the people to remain alert for disasters, such as landslide, whirlwinds, and flash floods, due to the ongoing extreme weather.(*)
"No casualty was reported due to the disasters. However, we temporarily evacuated the residents to a safer place," Head of the Operation Command for the Sukabumi Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency Yana Rusyana stated here on Saturday.
Strong winds battered Sekarwangi Village of Cibadak Sub-district, damaging a house inhabited by six people.
Besides this, a motorcycle belonging to Nano Supriatna, the house owner, was also struck down by the strong winds.
Meanwhile, a landslide that hit Pawenang Village of Nagrak Sub-district has damaged a house belonging to Udin.
Strong winds also damaged a house in Girijaya Village of Nagrak Sub-district, forcing the three residents to temporarily evacuate.
"The victims have been evacuated to their relatives homes. The volunteers and personnel of the Indonesian Military and Police are clearing out the debris," Rusyana noted.
The agency has distributed emergency assistance, including food items and basic necessities.
He also urged the people to remain alert for disasters, such as landslide, whirlwinds, and flash floods, due to the ongoing extreme weather.(*)
Latest News
- Disasters force people in Sukabumi to evacuate 58 minutes ago
- President inaugurates toll road access to Priok Port 1 hour ago
- Jokowi inaugurates Jakarta`s Hasyim Asy`ari Mosque 1 hour ago
- Indonesia, Lebanon to cooperate on youth, sports affairs 14th April 2017
- Hundreds of thousands of Christians in Manado commemorate Good Friday 14th April 2017
- Indonesia highlights role of prisons in counter-terrorism strategy 14th April 2017
- President declares holiday on April 19 in Jakarta 14th April 2017
- Wreckage of missing caravan plane found 14th April 2017