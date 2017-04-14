Disasters force people in Sukabumi to evacuate

Sukabumi, W Java (ANTARA News) - Residents of two sub-districts, such as Cibadak and Nagrak, of Sukabumi District, West Java Province, were evacuated due to strong winds and landslide that struck the region.



"No casualty was reported due to the disasters. However, we temporarily evacuated the residents to a safer place," Head of the Operation Command for the Sukabumi Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency Yana Rusyana stated here on Saturday.



Strong winds battered Sekarwangi Village of Cibadak Sub-district, damaging a house inhabited by six people.



Besides this, a motorcycle belonging to Nano Supriatna, the house owner, was also struck down by the strong winds.



Meanwhile, a landslide that hit Pawenang Village of Nagrak Sub-district has damaged a house belonging to Udin.



Strong winds also damaged a house in Girijaya Village of Nagrak Sub-district, forcing the three residents to temporarily evacuate.



"The victims have been evacuated to their relatives homes. The volunteers and personnel of the Indonesian Military and Police are clearing out the debris," Rusyana noted.



The agency has distributed emergency assistance, including food items and basic necessities.



He also urged the people to remain alert for disasters, such as landslide, whirlwinds, and flash floods, due to the ongoing extreme weather.(*)