Cathedral hurch urges catholics to vote in Jakarta election

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Keuskupan Agung (Archdiocese) Jakarta Church has urged the Catholics here to participate in the second round of Jakarta gubernatorial election which will be held on Wednesday, April 19.



"The theme we use in 2017s Easter celebration is more fair, more civilized which happens to be in line with the condition of Jakarta that will organize gubernatorial election," according to priest of the Jakarta Cathedral church, Ch. Kristiono Puspo, sj, here on Sunday.



The Keuskupan Agung (Archdiocese) Jakarta calls on the Catholics to choose the regional leaders in accordance with their consciences, prioritize nationality and diversity.



In the second-round, head-to-head "pilkada" (regional election) Jakartas residents will have to choose between incumbent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and his running mate, politician Djarot Saiful Hidayat or the pair of academician as well as former Education and Culture Minister Anies Baswedan and successful businessman Sandaiga Uno.



On February 15, 2017, millions of eligible Indonesian voters had exercised their rights to directly vote for regional heads in the second round of pilkada simultaneously held in 101 regions across the country, including in Jakarta.



In the meantime, President Joko Widodo has declared April 19 as a holiday in Jakarta to encourage residents of the capital city to exercise their voting rights in the second round of the gubernatorial election.



The head of state had issued a presidential decree (Keppres) No. 10 of 2017 on the decision, the Ministry/State Secretariat noted in a statement, here, Friday.



The presidential decree pertains to the voting day for the second round of pilkada in Jakarta in 2017.(*)