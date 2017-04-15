President moves fast on BPK report about losses in state funds

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)has moved fast on reports from the State Audit Board (BPK) about potential losses in state funds involving a number of government agencies in the second half of 2016.



On Monday, BPK reported to the president about weaknesses in internal control system and noncompliance with the regulations causing a potential loss of Rp19.48 trillion.



BPK chairman Harry Azhar Aziz said non compliance with the regulations alone clearly caused a loss of Rp1.37 trillion with potential losses of Rp6.55 trillion.



"The President immediately move on the report as he wants a transparent and credible administration. He wants everything settled immediately," Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, said after the meeting.



Pramono said the president right away told the ministers concerned to look into the report immediately and act accordingly.



"Transparency is the key word in creating a clean government," hes aid.



BPK said investigations of the central government, regional administrations, state companies and other state agencies, it found 1,393 cases of weaknesses in internal control system (SPI) and 6,201 cases of non compliance with the regulations causing potential losses of Rp19.48 trillion.



BPK also reported that control and investigations of tax payers was not all in line with the regulation, citing value added tax totaling Rp901.06 billion had not yet been paid with potential sanction and interest around Rp117.7 billion.



Other findings included imposition of tariff on educational cost, rent of state property without legal basis.



Harry said of all cases found by BPK, 18 percent were about weaknesses in internal control system and 82 percent are about non compliance with the law regulations.(*)