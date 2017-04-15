Bitung special economic zone to begin operations in May 2017

Manado, N Sulawesi (ANTARA News) - The Bitung special economic zone (KEK) in North Sulawesi Province will begin operations in May this year.



The Bitung KEK administrator was ready to hand over the zone to a regional government-owned company (BUMD) for starting the operations, Jenny Karouw, head of the North Sulawesi trade office, stated here, Monday.



"When it is handed over to the BUMD, it would no longer be run by the government, but it would become a business-to-business entity," she said.



North Sulawesi Governor Olly Dondokambey remarked that the Bitung KEK was established based on Government Regulation No. 32 of 2014.



Build on a 534-hectare plot of land, the zone will house fish processing, pharmaceutical, and coconut industries.



Located in a strategic area, the KEK is expected to boost the economy of North Sulawesi.



The development of the Bitung KEK is expected to attract investment worth trillions of rupiah and create several job opportunities.



"We are ready to meet every target outlined in the action plan for the Bitung KEK," the governor added.(*)