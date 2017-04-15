Bekasi police ban mobilization of masses to be sent to Jakarta

Bekasi, W Java (ANTARA News) - The Bekasi police said it would disperse if necessary with force any attempt to mobilize masses to be sent to Jakarta during the second-round gubernatorial election on Wednesday.



Jakarta will go to the polls to vote for its new governor on Wednesday.



"This regulation is in line with a joint statement by the Jakarta police, Jakarta General Election Commission and Jakarta Election Supervisory Body," Bekasi police spokesman Comr Erna Ruswing Andari said here on Monday.



The joint statement was on prohibition to mobilize masses that could intimidate voters in the second round of Jakarta gubernatorial election on Wednesday setting incumbent pair of Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok)- Djarot Saiful Hidayat against the pair of Anies Baswedan-Sandiaga Uno.



Erna said the joint statement was issued based on the security condition in Jakarta and to guarantee peace during the election.



The joint statement said police, the military and other related agencies have the right to disperse masses having no interest in the polling stations.



Meanwhile, General Chairman of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) Said Aqil Siradj said the people should respect whoever would emerge as the winners between the two pairs of the election.



Said also called on the people especially the people of Jakarta to duly respect the election organizers and officials including the supervisors.



He said he and other leaders of religious organizations have agreed to support peaceful election.



"We observe political heat is mounting ahead of the election lately. We have to face up to it wisely.



"The mass organizations are non political but we have or sens of responsibility for the unitary state. There is no political interest whatsoever , we only want peace," hes aid.



He said the people especially NU followers should put the national interest above all including Jakarta election.(*)