Condition of Baswedan`s eyes improving: KPK spokesperson
57 minutes ago | 176 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The condition of the eyes of the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK)s senior investigator Novel Baswedan, who was recently attacked with acid, has generally been improving, the graft bodys spokesperson said here on Monday.
The eye specialists of Singapores Eye Center, who are treating him, were quoted as saying that the damaging process of cells within Baswedans eyes had stopped, but the growth of new networks remained slow, Febri Diansyah stated.
The eye specialists also confirmed on Sunday that they would examine if Baswedan would need a cornea surgery, he noted.
"We would like to thank our people at large who have safeguarded and prayed for Baswedans health. A KPK team has been assigned to accompany him," he remarked.
Baswedan was attacked by two suspects on a motorbike who hurled acid on him while he was on his way home after performing the dawn prayer, or Subuh, at a mosque near his house on April 11, 2017.
As a result, the investigator, who has handled several high-profile corruption cases and is currently leading an investigation into the e-ID embezzlement case, which allegedly involves several members of Parliament and government officials, was rushed to the hospital.
Baswedan, who suffered acid-induced injuries to his face, first received medical aid at the Mitra Keluarga Hospital in North Jakarta and was later moved to the JEC for specialized treatment. He was then brought to the Singapore Eye Center.(*)
