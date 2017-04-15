Novel Baswedan to undergo surgery next week

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Novel Baswedan, a senior investigator of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), will undergo a surgery next week as part of the treatment for his eyes, which were affected due to an acid attack.



"Alhamdullilah, according to the result of the last examination, the surgery will be delayed until next week," Taufik, Baswedans brother, stated in a short message received by ANTARA, Monday.



On Apr 11, after performing a fajr prayer at a mosque near his house, Baswedan was attacked by two suspects on a motorbike who hurled acid on him.



Baswedan is now being treated in a hospital in Singapore for injuries on his face, particularly the left eye.



According to the latest medical evaluation, the cell destruction process has stopped although his tissues are slowly growing. The pressure in both his eyes has generally improved, although the pressure in the left eye is still higher.



"The plan to conduct surgery is delayed, as we are looking for an improvement during this week," Taufik said.



Vice President Jusuf Kalla has stated that the government will help provide medical treatment to Baswedan.



"The vice president agreed that the entire financing of the treatment will be borne by the state. He also ordered to find the best possible care for him. Hopefully, he would be cured by ophthalmologists and a doctor treating chemical attacks," KPK Deputy Chairman Laode M. Syarif had noted last week.



Currently, special teams from the Jakarta Metropolitan Police are still investigating the recent acid attack against Baswedan and tracking his two attackers.



The police believed that Baswedan had been attacked with sulfuric acid based on the analysis so far.



A total of 16 witnesses have been questioned, so far, to identify the attackers on the former police member.



Baswedan, who is currently handling high-profile corruption cases, has been frequently terrorized and attacked.



In 2016, he was hit by a car while driving a motorcycle on his way to the KPK building.



The retired policeman had also been criminalized and named a suspect in a maltreatment case in Bengkulu in 2015.



In 2012, his motorcycle was seriously damaged after being attacked by supporters of Amran Batalipu, the former district head of Buol, who is now in prison for corruption.(*)