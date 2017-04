Toshiba launches high-voltage multi-channel solenoid and unipolar motor driver IC

Main Features of New Product

TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Corporation 's (TOKYO:6502) Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company today announced the launch of “TB67S111PG,” a multi-channel solenoid and a unipolar motor driver IC that achieves high-voltage and low ON resistance drive. Sample shipments start today, with mass production scheduled to start in May.This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170416005028/en/ TB67S111PG incorporates four channels of each low-side MOSFET and regenerative common diode. This enables it to control all output MOSFETs independently and realizes a design that is suited to driving the solenoids and unipolar motors widely used in such applications as amusement equipment (pachinko and slot machines), home appliances (air-conditioners and refrigerators) and industrial equipment (vending machines, banking terminals such as ATMs, office automation equipment and factory automation equipment).Fabricated with the latest high-voltage analog power process, BiCD 130nm, the motor driver IC achieves an output rating of 80V and reduces IC heat generation by lowering the output ON resistance [1] to 0.25Ω.The IC is packaged in a high heat dissipation H-frame DIP package that can be mounted on low-cost paper phenol board and on a general glass-epoxy board.1. Four channels of each low-side MOSFET and regenerative common diodeThis allows all output MOSFETs to be controlled independently. The IC is suited to multi-channel solenoid drives and unipolar motor drives.2. High voltage (80V) and low ON resistance (0.25Ω) driveHigh-voltage (80V) MOSFET in the output block provides support for solenoid and unipolar motor drives. Heat generation during motor operation can be reduced by low ON resistance (0.25Ω).3. Lead insert type package (DIP)The H-frame DIP package, which has high heat dissipation, supports diverse consumer and industrial applications.4. Built-in error detections with automatic reset functionsA thermal shutdown circuit and overcurrent shutdown circuit protect the IC when abnormalities occur in set usage, and automatically reset IC operation after a specified time.

Main Specifications of New Product



Part number TB67S111PG Function

Multi-channel solenoid/ Unipolar driver Package

DIP16-P-300-2.54A Input Control I/F

Full parallel input (CMOS) VM power supply

voltage

45V (max) Output

Output rating

(voltage)

80V (max)

Output rating

(current)

1.5A per channel (max)

Output ON

resistance

0.25Ω (typ.) Common diode

Built in Other features

- Built-in error detection circuits (thermal shutdown and overcurrent shutdown) - Built-in automatic reset function after error detection - Built-in thermal shutdown flag output function - Supports the power-on sequence by the single power drive Mass production May 2017 (scheduled)

Note 1: On resistance: Resistance in applying current. When resistance is low, power loss from driving the motor is small and heat generation is reduced.For more information about the new product, please visit:For more information about Toshiba’s stepping motor driver ICs, please visit:Customer InquiriesMixed Signal IC Sales and Marketing DepartmentTel:+81-44-548-2821*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.Toshiba Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 company, channels world-class capabilities in advanced electronic and electrical product and systems into three focus business fields: Energy that sustains everyday life, that is cleaner and safer; Infrastructure that sustains quality of life; and Storage that sustains the advanced information society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future”, Toshiba promotes global operations and is contributing to the realization of a world where generations to come can live better lives.Founded in Tokyo in 1875, today’s Toshiba is at the heart of a global network of 550 consolidated companies employing 188,000 people worldwide, with annual sales surpassing 5.6 trillion yen (US$50 billion). (As of March 31, 2016.)To find out more about Toshiba, visit www.toshiba.co.jp/index.htm View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170416005028/en/ Media Inquiries:Toshiba CorporationStorage & Electronic Devices Solutions CompanyChiaki Nagasawa, +81-3-3457-4963Source: Toshiba Corporation Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company