Toshiba launches high-voltage multi-channel solenoid and unipolar motor driver IC
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170416005028/en/
TB67S111PG incorporates four channels of each low-side MOSFET and regenerative common diode. This enables it to control all output MOSFETs independently and realizes a design that is suited to driving the solenoids and unipolar motors widely used in such applications as amusement equipment (pachinko and slot machines), home appliances (air-conditioners and refrigerators) and industrial equipment (vending machines, banking terminals such as ATMs, office automation equipment and factory automation equipment).
Fabricated with the latest high-voltage analog power process, BiCD 130nm, the motor driver IC achieves an output rating of 80V and reduces IC heat generation by lowering the output ON resistance [1] to 0.25Ω.
The IC is packaged in a high heat dissipation H-frame DIP package that can be mounted on low-cost paper phenol board and on a general glass-epoxy board.
Main Features of New Product
1. Four channels of each low-side MOSFET and regenerative common diode
This allows all output MOSFETs to be controlled independently. The IC is suited to multi-channel solenoid drives and unipolar motor drives.
2. High voltage (80V) and low ON resistance (0.25Ω) drive
High-voltage (80V) MOSFET in the output block provides support for solenoid and unipolar motor drives. Heat generation during motor operation can be reduced by low ON resistance (0.25Ω).
3. Lead insert type package (DIP)
The H-frame DIP package, which has high heat dissipation, supports diverse consumer and industrial applications.
4. Built-in error detections with automatic reset functions
A thermal shutdown circuit and overcurrent shutdown circuit protect the IC when abnormalities occur in set usage, and automatically reset IC operation after a specified time.
Main Specifications of New Product
|Part number
|TB67S111PG
|Function
|
|
Multi-channel solenoid/ Unipolar driver
|Package
|
|DIP16-P-300-2.54A
|
Input
|Control I/F
|
|Full parallel input (CMOS)
|
VM power supply
|
|45V (max)
|
Output
|
|
Output rating
|
|80V (max)
|
|
Output rating
|
|1.5A per channel (max)
|
|
Output ON
|
|0.25Ω (typ.)
|Common diode
|
|Built in
|
Other features
|
|
- Built-in error detection circuits (thermal shutdown and overcurrent shutdown)
- Built-in automatic reset function after error detection
- Built-in thermal shutdown flag output function
- Supports the power-on sequence by the single power drive
|Mass production
|May 2017 (scheduled)
Note 1: On resistance: Resistance in applying current. When resistance is low, power loss from driving the motor is small and heat generation is reduced.
For more information about the new product, please visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TB67S111PG®ion=apc&lang=en
For more information about Toshiba’s stepping motor driver ICs, please visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/linear/motordriver/stepping-motor.html
Customer Inquiries
Mixed Signal IC Sales and Marketing Department
Tel:+81-44-548-2821
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba
Toshiba Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 company, channels world-class capabilities in advanced electronic and electrical product and systems into three focus business fields: Energy that sustains everyday life, that is cleaner and safer; Infrastructure that sustains quality of life; and Storage that sustains the advanced information society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future”, Toshiba promotes global operations and is contributing to the realization of a world where generations to come can live better lives.
Founded in Tokyo in 1875, today’s Toshiba is at the heart of a global network of 550 consolidated companies employing 188,000 people worldwide, with annual sales surpassing 5.6 trillion yen (US$50 billion). (As of March 31, 2016.)
To find out more about Toshiba, visit www.toshiba.co.jp/index.htm
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170416005028/en/
Contacts
Media Inquiries:
Toshiba Corporation
Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
Chiaki Nagasawa, +81-3-3457-4963
semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp
Source: Toshiba Corporation Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
- Toshiba launches high-voltage multi-channel solenoid and unipolar motor driver IC 22 minutes ago
- Toshiba expands line-up of ARM® Cortex®-M-based microcontrollers 13th April 2017
- Yukio Kanao named General Manager of Imperial Hotel, Tokyo 13th April 2017
- SAISON INFORMATION SYSTEMS: Introducing the latest version of DataSpider Mini for Excel, the system integration tool which enables Excel automation, for ASEAN 11th April 2017
- Mitsui Chemicals; startup of electrolyte solution production facilities at Nagoya works 10th April 2017
- Innovative Hangzhou ranks top developed city in China 10th April 2017
- Honorary Executive Chef Hirochika Midorikawa was awarded the French cuisine chef prize, "La Coupe d'Or Internationale d'Art Culinaire Marius Dutrey" 6th April 2017
- FOOMA JAPAN 2017, Asia's largest trade show of food machinery and food-processing technology, set for June 13-16 in Tokyo 6th April 2017