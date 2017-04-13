Brand upgrading: Chinese auto giant JAC announces bold new branding strategy at annual conference

SUZHOU, China--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- At the 2017 International Distributors’ Conference, held on April 16-19, JAC reaffirmed its plan to build a strong global brand by launching and implementing a new brand upgrade strategy which will be focused on three key areas: technological innovation on products upgrade, exports, and enhanced collaboration within the auto industry. An Jin, JAC Chairman, said, “A breakthrough is not necessarily a business expansion. It can be a brand upgrade. JAC’s breakthroughs are only made when JAC brands compete with Sino-foreign joint-venture brands.”





Products Upgrade





JAC’s product portfolio is in line with the philosophy of ‘Enhancing Energy Efficiency, Green Technology, and Safety with Intelligent Design.’ By investing in R&D, JAC has mastered three key technologies in batteries, electric motors and electric controls. JAC has sold over 35,000 units of new energy vehicles, with an accumulative driving mileage of more than 600 million kilometers.







JAC’s line of high-end products include the A60, N series light-duty trucks, and BEST coaches. In 2017, JAC plans to develop more high-end products, including the passenger vehicle masterpiece S7 SUV, along with the MPV M6 and K7 utility truck for commercial use.







Upwards and Outwards: A Global Strategy





JAC Motors’ global business model proved effective throughout 2016, with exports accounting for 8.2% of total sales – a figure set to rise to 10% in 2017. JAC Chairman An Jin pledged to further increase this figure to 20% over the coming years.







By sticking to a sales strategy that focuses on strategic markets, key demographics and consumer needs, JAC now has the 5th largest export volume in the auto industry, with JAC assembly lines and factories under construction in Kazakhstan, Algeria, Iran, Vietnam and Paraguay. After years of efforts, JAC has finally gained a foothold in the South American market, and is set to enter higher-end markets, such as Australia and New Zealand.







Collaboration is the Key





To seek more collaborations within the industry, JAC signed an agreement with NEXTEV in April 2016, in addition to a memorandum of cooperation with Volkswagen China. The partnership between JAC Motors, which has rich experience in the local electrical vehicle market, and Volkswagen, which has an extensive brand influence, proves to have created tremendous mutual benefits. An Jin stated, “As we hope to expand electric vehicle manufacturing, our doors are always open for widespread cooperation within the industry.”







About JAC Motors





JAC Motors is an automaker that develops full-line independent brand vehicles including light, medium and heavy trucks, sedans, MPV, SRV, buses, chassis, engineering machinery, engines, and gearboxes. Based in Hefei, China, the company’s research and development center drives its innovation. JAC also founded China’s first overseas research and development center in Turin Italy, and a second in Tokyo, Japan.







