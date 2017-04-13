Brand upgrading: Chinese auto giant JAC announces bold new branding strategy at annual conference
SUZHOU, China--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- At the 2017 International Distributors’ Conference, held on April 16-19, JAC reaffirmed its plan to build a strong global brand by launching and implementing a new brand upgrade strategy which will be focused on three key areas: technological innovation on products upgrade, exports, and enhanced collaboration within the auto industry. An Jin, JAC Chairman, said, “A breakthrough is not necessarily a business expansion. It can be a brand upgrade. JAC’s breakthroughs are only made when JAC brands compete with Sino-foreign joint-venture brands.”
Products Upgrade
JAC’s
product portfolio is in line with the philosophy of ‘Enhancing Energy
Efficiency, Green Technology, and Safety with Intelligent Design.’ By
investing in R&D, JAC
has mastered three key technologies in batteries, electric motors and
electric controls. JAC
has sold over 35,000 units of new energy vehicles, with an accumulative
driving mileage of more than 600 million kilometers.
JAC’s
line of high-end products include the A60,
N
series light-duty trucks, and BEST coaches. In 2017, JAC
plans to develop more high-end products, including the passenger vehicle
masterpiece S7 SUV, along with the MPV M6 and K7 utility truck for
commercial use.
Upwards and Outwards: A Global Strategy
JAC
Motors’ global business model proved effective throughout 2016, with
exports accounting for 8.2% of total sales – a figure set to rise to 10%
in 2017. JAC
Chairman An Jin pledged to further increase this figure to 20% over the
coming years.
By sticking to a sales strategy that focuses on strategic markets, key
demographics and consumer needs, JAC
now has the 5th largest export volume in the auto industry,
with JAC
assembly lines and factories under construction in Kazakhstan, Algeria,
Iran, Vietnam and Paraguay. After years of efforts, JAC
has finally gained a foothold in the South American market, and is set
to enter higher-end markets, such as Australia and New Zealand.
Collaboration is the Key
To seek more collaborations within the industry, JAC
signed an agreement with NEXTEV in April 2016, in addition to a
memorandum of cooperation with Volkswagen China. The partnership between JAC
Motors, which has rich experience in the local electrical vehicle
market, and Volkswagen, which has an extensive brand influence, proves
to have created tremendous mutual benefits. An Jin stated, “As we hope
to expand electric vehicle manufacturing, our doors are always open for
widespread cooperation within the industry.”
JAC
Motors is an automaker that develops full-line independent brand
vehicles including light, medium and heavy trucks, sedans, MPV, SRV,
buses, chassis, engineering machinery, engines, and gearboxes. Based in
Hefei, China, the company’s research and development center drives its
innovation. JAC
also founded China’s first overseas research and development center in
Turin Italy, and a second in Tokyo, Japan.
