Indonesia condemns bomb attack in N Syria

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian government condemned the bomb attack against a group of refugees, which claimed many lives, including children, in northern Syria.



At least 70 people were killed and 128 others injured in the bomb blast on Saturday (April 14), which targeted the meeting point of buses carrying refugees who were evacuated from the two pro-government cities in northern Syria.



"Indonesia reiterates that the acts of terror or violence in any form and for any reason cannot be tolerated," Indonesian ministry of foreign affairs wrote on its official website on Monday.



The attack was carried out by a suicide bomber using a truck carrying potatoes. The explosion occurred in Rashideen, a rebel-held area in the rural area of Aleppo province.



The busses, which carried 5 thousand Shias, were awaiting the reactivation of the pro-government agreement designed to secure their journey to the government-controlled areas in Aleppo.



Responding to the conditions in Syria, Indonesian government called on the United Nations to immediately help resolve the conflict in Syria.



The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Damascus is ready to provide information or assistance to Indonesians who currently live in Syria through the hotline number +963954444810.



Indonesian embassy in Damascus is located in Mazzech, Eastern Villas, Madina Al-Munawwara Street 132, Block No. 270/A Building No. 26, Damascus, Syria (P.O.BOX 3530 Damascus).(*)