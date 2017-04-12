Claiming victory, Turkey`s Erdogan says may take death penalty to referendum
6 minutes ago | 0 Views
Ankara (ANTARA News) - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told crowds of flag-waving supporters on Sunday that Turkey could hold another referendum on reinstating the death penalty, as he claimed victory in a vote that will hand him sweeping new powers.
Addressing crowds in Istanbul, Erdogan said he would "immediately" discuss the issue of bringing back the death penalty with Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and the leader of the nationalist opposition. Such a move would spell the end of Turkeys accession talks with the European Union.
Erdogan also said votes in favour of constitutional changes to replace Turkeys parliamentary system with an executive presidency stood at 51.5 percent. He said everyone should respect the nations decision, and added Turkey would "shift gears" in the coming period.
Addressing crowds in Istanbul, Erdogan said he would "immediately" discuss the issue of bringing back the death penalty with Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and the leader of the nationalist opposition. Such a move would spell the end of Turkeys accession talks with the European Union.
Erdogan also said votes in favour of constitutional changes to replace Turkeys parliamentary system with an executive presidency stood at 51.5 percent. He said everyone should respect the nations decision, and added Turkey would "shift gears" in the coming period.
Latest News
- Claiming victory, Turkey`s Erdogan says may take death penalty to referendum 6 minutes ago
- Myanmar reiterates no ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims, even as investigation go on 12th April 2017
- Malala to become youngest UN Messenger of Peace 8th April 2017
- Situation in Syria constitutes international armed conflict: Red Cross 8th April 2017
- Swedish police orders evacuation of Stockholm central train station 7th April 2017
- St. Petersburg subway resumes operation partially after deadly explosion 4th April 2017
- Trump sends letter to Vietnam`s president to promote ties 2nd April 2017
- Colombia`s FARC rebels give up guns in disarmament camps 1st April 2017