Sean Gelael to test drive Toro Rosso`s Formula 1 car

Sean Gelael at Sakhir Circuit, Bahrain. (Pertamina Arden)

Sakhir (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Formula 2 driver Sean Gelael will test drive Toro Rosso`s Formula 1 car at the Sakhir Circuit in Bahrain.



"I will (test) drive Daniil Kvyat`s car. There are steps I had to pass before (getting the opportunity to) test drive a Formula 1 car. The schedule is tight," Gelael stated here.



Gelael will join the Toro Rosso Formula 1 team for three days until Wednesday (Apr 19) as a test driver.



On the first day, Gelael will be introduced to the Formula 1 car and its features. He will not be driving the STR 12 Renault car until Tuesday at the Sakhir Circuit.



Although he failed to score a point for his team Pertamina Arden during the first race held in Bahrain of the Formula 2 calendar for the 2017 season, Gelael seemed to be excited to test drive Toro Rosso`s Formula 1 car.



Toro Rosso is one of the 10 teams competing in the Formula 1 race.



The team is based in Faenza, Italy, and is headed by Franz Tost as the team`s chief.



Scuderia Toro Rosso has been competing in the Formula 1 World Championship since 2006. The team was created with a vision of providing two additional cockpits for the stars of the future coming through the ranks of the Red Bull Junior Driver Program.



The team`s 2017 driver lineup comprises Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz, with the former finishing at the 12th position in the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.



Meanwhile, Sainz had failed to complete the race on Sunday.



