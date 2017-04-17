State Audit Board reports findings of 5,810 cases to President Jokowi

President Joko Widodo or Jokowi (third right) receives the Overview report the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) chaired by Harry Azhar Azis at the State Palace, Jakarta, on Monday (April 17, 2017). (ANTARA/Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The State Audit Board (BPK) has reported to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) its findings of 5,810 cases, containing 1,393 cases (18 percent) of weaknesses in internal control system and 6,201 cases (82 percent) of non-compliance with the regulations, causing potential losses of Rp19.48 trillion.



Harry Azhar Aziz presented the findings, written in The Summary of Investigation Results during Semester II of Year 2016, to the President at the Merdeka Palace here on Monday.



The Head of State was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, and Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto.



The cases of non-compliance with the regulations alone clearly caused a loss of Rp1.37 trillion, with potential losses of Rp6.55 trillion.



The board reported three major problems.



The first problem concerning health insurance due to poor facilities and lack of human resources, which is still problematic in many regions.



"There are 155 regional governments whose health insurance programs are not integrated with the national health insurance program," he stated.



The second problem is the absence of regulations concerning job description and responsibility regarding provision of facilities and infrastructure for elementary schools, junior and senior high schools, and vocational schools, involving the central and local governments and communities.



The third problem concerns the control and investigations of tax payers, which were not in line with the regulation, citing that the value-added tax totaling Rp901.06 billion had not yet been paid, with potential sanction and interest of around Rp117.7 billion.



Other findings included imposition of tariff on educational costs and rent of state property without legal basis.



Anung noted that following the meeting with BPK, the president had asked the concerned ministers to look into the report immediately and act accordingly.



"The president has immediately called for a transparent and credible administration. He wants everything to be settled immediately," he remarked.



"Transparency is the key word in creating a clean government," he revealed.



(Reported by Hanni Sofia S./Uu.F001/INE/KR-BSR/A014)