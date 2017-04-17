President Jokowi discusses national issues with Islamic scholars

President Joko Widodo or Jokowi (fourth right) met with scholars and leaders of Islamic mass organizations at the State Palace, Jakarta, on Monday (April 17, 2017). (ANTARA/Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has invited tens of Indonesian Islamic scholars or Ulemas, to discuss various national issues.



At least 23 ulemas from a number of regions in Indonesia have visited Merdeka Palace of Jakarta on Monday morning to meet Jokowi.



The Chairman of National Shura Council, Mahrus Amin, said his visit to Merdeka Palace was related to the plan on educating a million Islamic preachers.



"The president appreciated our proposal and has planned to inaugurate the program of a Million Preachers Defending the State at the Peoples Consultative Assembly building on May 2, 2017," Amin stated.



The education and training program for preachers is needed to enhance unity among 250 million people of Indonesia.



He also planned to improve the preachers quality in Indonesia to deliver better Islamic education.



"There are many people who do not receive a fair Islamic study. Therefore, we are prepared to educate a million preachers to share knowledge," Amin added.



According to him, his institution will educate and recruit preachers in a better way along with the cooperation of the government.



He noted that he will start the program on the first phase by educating 500 preachers.



He added during the discussion with Jokowi that the nations unity should be prioritized by the preachers.



"We should maintain our national unity," he remarked.



Previously, Jokowi had invited several ulemas to the palace to discuss various national issues, including tolerance and peacekeeping efforts.



Jokowi also invited the ulemas to discuss the economic issues on how to develop and improve peoples economic condition through organizing the Muslims Economic Congress at the end of April 2017.



