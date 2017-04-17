President Jokowi hopes for peaceful Jakarta election

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). (ANTARA/Widodo S. Jusuf/P003)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said here on Monday that he believed the run-off election in Jakarta on Wednesday would run peacefully.



"I appeal to all residents who are eligible to vote to use their rights without fear because I have ordered all state apparatuses, the TNI (military), and police to assure the security for peaceful implementation of the election of the next Jakarta governor and vice governor," he stated.



The president made the statement after meeting TNI commander General Gatot Nurmantyo, Indonesia Police chief General Tito Karnavian, and the chief of the State Intelligence Agency General Budi Gunawan at the Merdeka State Palace.



"People must be able to use their rights without any disruption or intimidation from any party," he noted.



He believed that the Jakarta gubernatorial election would produce the best leader for Jakarta.



"I believe, God willing, the democratic process in Jakarta will be smooth, clean, orderly, and produce a leader who is really the pick and choice of the people of Jakarta," he remarked.



Widodo said he would also exercise his right by casting a ballot in Polling Station (TPS) 4 in Gambir like he did in the first round.



"Yes, (I will vote) later on Wednesday at the same TPS (where I cast the vote before)," he stated.



Jakarta Metropolitan Police chief Inspector General Mochamad Iriawan has issued a joint declaration to ban any mass mobilization during the run-off election.



Anyone is banned to conduct any mass mobilization that could cause physical as well as psychological intimidation in the form of any kind of activity. This includes mobilizing people at TPS, which could make the security and order situation in Jakarta less conducive and make people feel intimidated physically as well as psychologically, while in fact there have been Jakarta General Election Commission (KPU) as well as Bawaslu (Election Supervision) to manage the election.



The TNI, the police, or agencies concerned will prevent any group from outside Jakarta intending to conduct any mass mobilization and check them before ordering them to return, while those who have been in the city will be asked to return to their regions.



If the group that insists on coming to Jakarta violates the law later, it will be processed and given sanctions according to the procedures.



The joint declaration was jointly signed by KPU chief Sumarno and Bawaslu chief Miman Susanti on April 17.



(Reported by Desca Lidya Natalia/Uu.H-YH/INE/KR-BSR/A014)

